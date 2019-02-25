Ed Balls and Lucy Worsley lead Southwold Arts Festival 2019 line-up

From politician turned Strictly star Ed Balls to leading historian Lucy Worsley, there is something for everyone at the Southwold Arts Festival.

The annual event returns for its sixth year from Saturday June 22 to Saturday June 29 and features an eclectic programme with comedy, art, music and more.

The event will take place in venues across the seaside town and invites national performers as well as local celebrities and is organised by volunteers.

Ed Balls, the only Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer to dance Gangnam Style, will take to the Southwold Arts Centre stage on the first evening and speak about his career in politics, taking part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 and his time as chairman of Norwich City FC.

Historian Dr Lucy Worsley OBE, who is chief curator at Historic Royal Palaces, is also back by popular demand.

She has presented many shows for the BBC, including Six Wives with Lucy Worsley and Jane Austen: Behind Closed Doors.

The wide-ranging talks at the festival also include an exploration of the Dead Sea Scrolls, storm chasing fierce tornadoes and how it feels to be on the run from the FBI.

If you enjoy flower arranging then you’re also in for a treat with a demonstration by Jonathan Mosely who creates stunning installations for RHS shows and is the floral judge from BBC’s Big Allotment Challenge.

Opera fans are also catered for on Sunday evening as Robert Gildon and Lynsey Doherty perform with the support of a community choir.

On Saturday June 29, Snappy Operas will be staging short operas with children from Southwold Primary, Reydon Primary and Saint Felix Prep Schools.

The festival will start with a street party at 11.45am and this year’s parade theme is Fantastic Creatures with a prize on offer for the best costume.

Lin Le Versha, Director of the Southwold Arts Festival, said: “We have put on events to appeal to all ages and tastes.

“It’s very exciting that Lucy has asked to come back again and it is always a popular evening and Ed Balls has been in politics a long time and his views will be worth listening to.”

You can book your tickets from March 18 and see the full programme on the Southwold Arts Festival website.