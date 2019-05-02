Search

Five dance tracks for summer concert revealed after vote

02 May, 2019 - 10:46
A scene from Classic Ibiza at Blickling Estate. Picture: SIMON FINLAY

A scene from Classic Ibiza at Blickling Estate. Picture: SIMON FINLAY

Five classic dance anthems have been added to the playlist for an outdoor dance party planned for August 9.

The Classic Ibiza show at Blickling Estate will see a 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra (USO), DJ Goldierocks and other performers bring popular songs to life, and anyone interested has been able to vote on part of the night's repertoire.

The winning songs, from a poll run on Classic Ibiza's Facebook page, were You Got the Love by The Source featuring Candi Staton, Giant by Calvin Harris and Rag'n'Bone Man, Everybody's Free by Rozalla, Sweet Harmony by Liquid and When Love Takes Over by David Guetta featuring Kelly Rowland.

To mark the sad passing of The Prodigy's Keith Flint, one of dance music's most iconic frontmen, a special performance of Firestarter has also been added to the programme.

Stephen Hussey, founder and conductor of USO, said: “It's great to see the likes of You Got the Love and Giant, which bookend dance music's history, coming out top.”

Visit www.classicibiza.co.uk for tickets and more information.

