Socially Distanced Festival bringing big names to Norfolk

Judge Jules will headline the Socially Distanced Festival on Saturday night with his 10-piece band Picture: Ryan Dinham contact@ryandinham.co.uk www.ryandinham.co.uk

A new three-day music festival is heading to Norfolk this September and it is the perfect way to enjoy the final weekend of summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Triston Finnis, from Twisted Melon Promotions, who has organised the Socially Distanced Festival Picture: Kevin Ward Triston Finnis, from Twisted Melon Promotions, who has organised the Socially Distanced Festival Picture: Kevin Ward

The Socially Distanced Festival will run from Friday, September 18 to Sunday, September 20 and instead of standing in a crowd there will be roped off areas for groups of two to six people.

The event has been organised by Triston Finnis from King’s Lynn, who runs Twisted Melon Promotions, and will take place in a six-acre field in South Runcton in west Norfolk.

The line-up includes DJs Alex P and Brandon Block, From The Specials with the Neville Staple Band, Roddy Radiation and The Skabilly Rebels and on Saturday night DJ Judge Jules will headline with a 10-piece band.

READ MORE: 7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend: September 12 to 13

The full line-up for the Socially Distanced Festival, which is running in South Runcton from September 18 to 20 The full line-up for the Socially Distanced Festival, which is running in South Runcton from September 18 to 20

Attendees will be temperature checked when they enter and need to wear face coverings when outside of their area, with a one-way system in place.

Across the site there will be hand sanitiser stations and the campsite, which has already sold out, will have roped off pitches for a maximum of six people.

Mr Finnis has been running Twisted Melon Promotions for ten years and since then he has been putting on events across East Anglia and is also one of the organisers of Festival Too in King’s Lynn.

Mr Finnis, 49, said: “I toyed with doing a drive-in music event but really didn’t like the idea of having to stay seated watching a gig.

READ MORE: New Halloween attraction with horror mazes announced for Norfolk

“Although not ideal, it still allows small groups to party and more importantly starts to get the music scene moving again.

“This is all about getting our industry back out there and proving we won’t give up - despite the real lack of government support for our industry.”

At the event there will also be a gin bar and food vendors, with everything from curries to crêpes on offer.

Buy day and weekend tickets and see full details at https://twistedmelon.bigcartel.com/product/socially-distanced

If you are buying tickets separately in your group, you will need to allocate a lead buyer for your ‘bubble’ who will pass on their unique reference number to the others - everyone else will then need to quote this in the notes section when buying theirs.