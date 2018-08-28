Search

Review: Snow White, Princess Theatre Hunstanton.

PUBLISHED: 16:29 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:29 20 December 2018

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Photo: Princess Theatre Hunstanton

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Photo: Princess Theatre Hunstanton

Princess Theatre Hunstanton

Christmas music fills the auditorium as the audience files in to the Princess Theatre for this year’s panto.

Evil Queen Grizabella, played by Linda Newport. Photo: Princess Theatre HunstantonEvil Queen Grizabella, played by Linda Newport. Photo: Princess Theatre Hunstanton

Excited adults and children alike cheer as the lights go down and Fairy Snowdrop (Michelle Free) bursts on stage in a puff of smoke to welcome us all and count in the first song, Good Morning.

Then Muddles, the clown of Merryville (Andy Eastwood) sang a song, twanged his banjo and told such bad jokes that you couldn’t help but laugh. Muddles was joined on stage by Snow White, herself (Hannah Farrell) and they sang Put on a happy face made famous by Dick Van Dyke and Janet Leigh in the movie Bye Bye Birdie.

Dancers from Rollason Stage School, took part in many of the musical numbers from tap dancing, ballet and contemporary and Dame Clara’s (Mervyn Francis) costume changes kept the everyone on their toes.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Photo: Princess Theatre HunstantonSnow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Photo: Princess Theatre Hunstanton

For more than two hours the cast keeps the audience clapping, singing and hissing along with their high energetic performances.

The latter part of the first act sees Snow White meet her Prince, Prince John of Angelica (Dominic Scott) and they treat the audience to two pitch perfect duets to Someone like you and Million Dreams from 2017 hit movie The Greatest Showman.

This union displeased the Evil Queen Grizabella (Linda Newport) so she ordered her ‘dogs-body’ Oddjob (Dave Kustard) to kill the unsuspecting Princess and sung a song from Wonderland the musical.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Photo: Princess Theatre HunstantonSnow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Photo: Princess Theatre Hunstanton

The first half ends with Snow White being spared by Oddjobb and being left alone in the woods.

Act two begins with the introduction to the seven dwarfs working hard in their mine while telling the crowd they were busy doing nothing, before cutting back to the Evil Queen finding out from her Magic Mirror that Snow White is still the fairest in the land.

Along their way our heroes encounter, wolves, magic force fields, old crones and a questionable apple before the Prince is told by the children in the audience that true loves kiss will break the spell.

Snow White is at the Princess Theatre, Hunstanton until January 1 2019 tickets range from £14 - £17.

