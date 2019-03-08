Rock band Slade bringing Christmas tour to Norwich

British rock band Slade perform at Sofia Rocks Fest 2011 in Bulgaria. Picture: MrPanyGoff/Wikimedia MrPanyGoff/Wikimedia

Everybody will be having fun as kings of Christmas Slade are bringing their festive show to Norwich.

The band is kicking off their Rockin' Home for Christmas tour at The Waterfront on Saturday, December 7 and will play all their biggest hits across five decades.

The group, which consists of Dave Hill, Don Powell, John Berry and Russell Keefe, are best known for timeless hit Merry Xmas Everybody which spent five weeks at number one in 1973.

The group also had five other songs reach the top spot with Coz I Luv You, Take Me Bak 'Ome, Mama Weer All Crazee Now, Cum on Feel the Noise and Skweeze Me Pleeze Me.

The group, which hail from Wolverhampton and got an honorary degree from the city's university in 2002, first formed in 1966 and joined forces with the former bass guitarist of Animals and their first chart hit was in May 1971 with Get Down and Get With It.

Since then, they have toured and played at festivals around the world and their festive hit has spanned a new generation of fans.

Slade tickets cost £24.50 and the show runs from 6.30pm to 10pm with tickets available at ueaticketbookings.co.uk