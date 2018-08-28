Festival will see visitors step back to the swinging sixties

Cromer Pier is hosting a 1960s festival in early 2019. To mark the announcement, Yasmine Macklin-Page models vintage clothes, supplied by supplied by Wake Up Little Susie, on a Lambretta supplied by Trevor Bailey and Jason Matthews. Picture: Brad Damms Photography Archant

The swinging sixties are set to make a stunning return to the Norfolk seaside.

Cromer Pier has announced plans to host a sixties festival on March 30 next year, bringing back all the music, fashion, vehicles, dancing, stalls and memorabilia from the era.

Francis Guildea, the pier’s general manager, said the festival followed a similar event in 2017. He said: “We are very excited to see the return of this great event and hope to see it build into a real community celebration in the years to come.

“For 2019 we will be reaching out to the chamber of trade to see how other businesses in the town might like to be involved and we hope it will be a really fun atmosphere whether you are five or 95.”

Cover band Rock the Lobster will play, sixties pirate radio legends will share stories, there will be an original full-size Dalek and Cyberman from Doctor Who as well as £1 pints.

There will also be a 1960s music night at the pier’s Pavilion Theatre bar on March 29, hosted by Cromer Soul Club DJs Piers ‘Hitman Hawkins’ and Trevor Half Nelson.

Deb Lewis, project manager, said: “We are working hard to build the content of the day and look forward to releasing details as exciting ideas as the are confirmed.”

Businesses, groups and people wanting to get involved should email dlewis@cromerpier.co.uk.