Coastal am dram group celebrates as Sister Act show wins award

Martin Rodwell, who is directing the CSODS's Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, with the NODA award the society recieved for best production in area 5, for last year's production of Sister Act. Picture: CSODS Archant

An outstanding performance of the story of a showgirl who took refuge with a group of nuns has won a north Norfolk group one of the most highly-prized awards in amateur theatre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cromer and Sheringham Operatic Society presents a stage version of the classic comedy film Dirty Rotten Scoundels, which is coming to Cromer Pier's Pavilion Theatre in May/June 2019. Picture: SUE BIGNELL Cromer and Sheringham Operatic Society presents a stage version of the classic comedy film Dirty Rotten Scoundels, which is coming to Cromer Pier's Pavilion Theatre in May/June 2019. Picture: SUE BIGNELL

You may also want to watch:

Cromer and Sheringham Operatic and Dramatic Society (CSODS) has been given the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) award for 'best production in area 5' for last year's production of Sister Act.

Martin Rodwell, the show's director, said he was thrilled with the accolade. He said: "We are delighted to receive this award for our achievements for last year and comes just at the right time to give the cast and crew that extra boost as we enter the final stages of rehearsals of this year's production, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels."

This year's musical, based on the classic comedy film starring Steve Martin and Michael Caine, opens on Saturday, May 25 at Cromer Pier's Pavilion Theatre. Call 01263 512495 or visit www.cromerpier.co.uk to book.