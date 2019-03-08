Coastal am dram group celebrates as Sister Act show wins award
PUBLISHED: 11:32 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 21 May 2019
Archant
An outstanding performance of the story of a showgirl who took refuge with a group of nuns has won a north Norfolk group one of the most highly-prized awards in amateur theatre.
Cromer and Sheringham Operatic and Dramatic Society (CSODS) has been given the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) award for 'best production in area 5' for last year's production of Sister Act.
Martin Rodwell, the show's director, said he was thrilled with the accolade. He said: "We are delighted to receive this award for our achievements for last year and comes just at the right time to give the cast and crew that extra boost as we enter the final stages of rehearsals of this year's production, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels."
This year's musical, based on the classic comedy film starring Steve Martin and Michael Caine, opens on Saturday, May 25 at Cromer Pier's Pavilion Theatre. Call 01263 512495 or visit www.cromerpier.co.uk to book.