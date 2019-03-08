Search

Advanced search

Video

Let It Be stars come together for Sir Paul McCartney tribute at Theatre Royal

PUBLISHED: 17:23 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 18 June 2019

The Beatles tribute band Let It Be playing

The Beatles tribute band Let It Be playing "Get Back" at the Theatre's Prelude restaurant. From left to right: Manny Angeletti (Paul McCartney), John Brosnan (George Harrison), Ben Cullingworth (Ringo Starr) and Richard Jordan (John Lennon). Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

The stars of Let it Be swapped Penny Lane for Theatre Street as they performed one of The Beatles' biggest hits to celebrate Sir Paul McCartney's birthday.

Paul McCartney (Manny Angeletti) from the tribute band Let It Be holding a cupcake for Sir Paul McCartney's 77th birthday. Picture: Ella WilkinsonPaul McCartney (Manny Angeletti) from the tribute band Let It Be holding a cupcake for Sir Paul McCartney's 77th birthday. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Musical Let It Be is on at Norwich Theatre Royal until June 22 and the week-long run coincided with Sir Paul's 77th birthday on Tuesday.

Emanuele Angeletti, Reuven Gershon, John Brosnan and Ben Cullingworth, who star as The Fab Four, performed Get Back in newly-refurbished restaurant Prelude.

The song was written by Sir Paul and released in 1969 and reached the number one spot in 14 countries including the UK, US and Australia.

You may also want to watch:

Members of staff at the theatre were also treated to birthday cupcakes from the Prelude team to help mark the special day.

Let it Be is a concert jam-packed with over 40 of The Beatles' greatest hits and is on a UK tour direct from the West End.

The show follows The Beatles' meteoric rise from their humble beginnings to the heights of Beatlemania with hits such as Twist and Shout, Yesterday, Hey Jude, Come Together and Let It Be.

You can purchase tickets to Let it Be at theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk, 01603 630000 or at the box office.

Most Read

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘An immense impact’ - Sir James Dyson donates £19m for education centre at his former school

Sir James Dyson was born Cromer and joined Gresham's aged nine, attending the school from 1956 to 1965. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

CONFIRMED: Norwich City seal Daniel Adshead signing

Daniel Adshead has joined the Canaries Picture: Norwich City FC

Norfolk bracing for thunder and lightning

Norfolk could see thunder and lightning tonight. Photo: Archant

Most Read

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Norfolk bracing for thunder and lightning

Norfolk could see thunder and lightning tonight. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A cottage in the Horning area has become an attraction for the wrong reasons. Picture: Archant

Norfolk bracing for thunder and lightning

Norfolk could see thunder and lightning tonight. Photo: Archant

Forget Kenya and Tanzania - what about North Norfolk Safaris?

Wildlife cameraman Martin Hayward Smith conducts safari tours in North Norfolk looking for native wildlife travelling in the filmmaker's 1980s Land Rover. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Deadly outbreak kills hundreds of Norfolk fish

Hundreds of dead fish, including roach, had to be removed from a pond in Thorpe Marriott following a deadly outbreak of white spot Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists