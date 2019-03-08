Video

Let It Be stars come together for Sir Paul McCartney tribute at Theatre Royal

The Beatles tribute band Let It Be playing "Get Back" at the Theatre's Prelude restaurant. From left to right: Manny Angeletti (Paul McCartney), John Brosnan (George Harrison), Ben Cullingworth (Ringo Starr) and Richard Jordan (John Lennon). Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

The stars of Let it Be swapped Penny Lane for Theatre Street as they performed one of The Beatles' biggest hits to celebrate Sir Paul McCartney's birthday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul McCartney (Manny Angeletti) from the tribute band Let It Be holding a cupcake for Sir Paul McCartney's 77th birthday. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Paul McCartney (Manny Angeletti) from the tribute band Let It Be holding a cupcake for Sir Paul McCartney's 77th birthday. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Musical Let It Be is on at Norwich Theatre Royal until June 22 and the week-long run coincided with Sir Paul's 77th birthday on Tuesday.

Emanuele Angeletti, Reuven Gershon, John Brosnan and Ben Cullingworth, who star as The Fab Four, performed Get Back in newly-refurbished restaurant Prelude.

The song was written by Sir Paul and released in 1969 and reached the number one spot in 14 countries including the UK, US and Australia.

You may also want to watch:

Members of staff at the theatre were also treated to birthday cupcakes from the Prelude team to help mark the special day.

Let it Be is a concert jam-packed with over 40 of The Beatles' greatest hits and is on a UK tour direct from the West End.

The show follows The Beatles' meteoric rise from their humble beginnings to the heights of Beatlemania with hits such as Twist and Shout, Yesterday, Hey Jude, Come Together and Let It Be.

You can purchase tickets to Let it Be at theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk, 01603 630000 or at the box office.