Gala screening for launch of Sir John Hurt Film Trust

John Hurt at Cinema City in Norwich for a screening of The Elephant Man in 2013. Photo: Bill Smith Archant

Norwich is to host the UK cinema premiere of Snowpiercer, featuring Sir John Hurt, as a new film charity is launched in his memory

John Hurt at The Auden Theatre, Holt. Picture: ANTONY KELLY John Hurt at The Auden Theatre, Holt. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The legacy of actor Sir John Hurt will live on in a new film charity to be launched at a premiere in Norwich next month.

The Sir John Hurt Film Trust will be launched by his widow, Anwen, Lady Hurt, at Cinema City on Sunday November 10. It will be based at Cinema City and promote great cinema across the county, including courses, screenings and practical workshops.

The gala launch is part of the Norwich Film Festival and includes the first chance to see Sir John in a UK cinema screening of dystopian sci-fi movie Snowpiercer. It was made in 2013, but only given a very limited release, despite critical acclaim, after director Bong Joon Ho clashed with its distributor, Harvey Weinstein, over cuts.

Snowpiercer is set on a train carrying the last of the world's population, split along class lines, with the poor at the back of the train rebelling against the elite in the front as they loops through an icy landscape. Sir John, who lived in Norfolk until his death in 2017, was one of the greatest film actors of his time, appearing in The Elephant Man, Alien, and the Harry Potter films as well as many independent films. He was proud of his role in Snowpiercer.

The film will be introduced by film critic Mark Kermode after the screening he and Anwen, Lady Hurt will host a Q&A.

Tickets to the gala launch and screening are £25 and include a reception with refreshments from 3.30pm, followed by the launch of the Sir John Hurt Film Trust and, at 5pm, the UK cinema premiere of Snowpiercer. The film will be followed by a Q&A with Mark Kermode and Anwen, Lady Hurt.

