Review: Sink Ya Teeth show why they're Norwich's hottest band right now

PUBLISHED: 08:49 01 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:49 01 March 2020

Norwich duo Sink Ya Teeth launch their new album with a gig at Norwich Arts Centre on Leap Day. Picture: Andi Sapey

Andi Sapey

Norwich duo Sink Ya Teeth launch their second album Two with a stupendous performance at Norwich Arts Centre.

Have you discovered Norwich's Sink Ya Teeth yet? If not, let me fill you in, we've been expecting you.

They're the fine city's hottest music prospect right now, having spent the last three years showcasing their excellent self-titled debut album and recording release number two, Two. It's only been out for a few days and promises to be a belter.

With the support of several of BBC Radio 6 Music DJs and a few influential British bands, they've managed to gain a decent following across the UK. But it deserves to grow bigger. It will grow bigger.

The band, lead singer Maria Uzor and Gemma Cullingford on bass, create a post-punk sound that you can't help but dance to. It gets in your veins.

They sound great on record, but live, they come alive.

And that proves to be the case tonight as a sold-out arts centre is treated to just over an hour of late 80s, early 90s inspired grooves. Think New Order, mixed with Depeche Mode and maybe even a hint of LCD Soundsystem.

First album favourites If You See Me, Petrol Blue and Substitutes go down a storm and get the crowd swinging and swooning to every beat and bleep. But their new album takes it up a level.

I'm not knowledgable enough about music to know what it is they've done to create a meatier, more sophisticated sound with Two, but I do know enough to know that it works.

Single The Hot House just builds and builds until it's got everyone moving, Somewhere Else has a groove I think I'm still moving to now and my gig highlight The Rapture is thrilling and menacing in equal measure.

As performers you can tell those past few years of touring have paid off. Both Gemma and Maria seem much more comfortable on the stage, more confident and assured that what they are doing works.

And let me assure you, and them, it does. Brilliantly so.

I love this band and I will shout about them at any given opportunity.

You should give them a listen.

