Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Singer Johnathan Veira returns to Norfolk with reinvented hymns

PUBLISHED: 09:54 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 14 January 2019

Jonathan Veira will be performing in Gorleston. Picture: Johnathan Veira

Jonathan Veira will be performing in Gorleston. Picture: Johnathan Veira

Archant

Singer and entertainer Johnathan Veira is returning to Norfolk to perform in Gorleston.

Fresh from his performance at Cromer Parish Church he will perform a one man show called the Hymms Project at St Andrew’s Church.

The show, which is a combination of humour, stories and entertainment, will be his fourth time in the town.

Mr Veira said: “I am looking forward to a return visit to Gorleston and sharing my sense of humour, love of hymns and encouraging the audience to join in.

“We have had a fantastic time teaching them to people, it is just great to hear people sing.”

Mr Veira’s voice covers different styles of music, including opera, which brought him to the Norwich Theatre Royal with the Glyndebourne company.

But over the years he has developed a number of one man shows, most recently focusing on hymns.

He added: “These are glorious, singable and memorable new tunes for some wonderful old hymns – breathing new life into the stunning words.”

Most Read

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Police stop flatbed van carrying ‘insecure’ load

The vehicle was stopped by police in the Fakenham area. Photo: Norfolk police

Football club forced to cancel game after cars churn up pitch

The damage caused to Cromer Town FC's pitch. Photo: Jenna Bedwell

‘It was really hard saying goodbye to them’ - Three best friends say goodbye after being torn apart in 1973

Peter Russell, Ian Belsam and John Clarke (Pictured left to right) had the quintessential Australian holiday in 1972, but two never came back. Picture: Contributed by John Clarke

Panto star Ben Langley ‘overwhelmed’ as crowd give him standing ovation in final show

Ben Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria Hughes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Brit award-winning rock band latest act announced for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Lucky escape for driver after car overturns

The car which overturned in King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

High school site closed due to ‘significant’ flooding

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy's site at Thamesfield Way, which will be closed on Monday due to flooding. Picture: Liz Coates

Michael Bailey: Krul kicks, Baggies baggage and a win for Norwich City underdogs – Six things learned from The Hawthorns

Alex Tettey leads Norwich City out at The Hawthorns to take on West Bromwich Albion - with even bigger fixtures set to follow. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists