Singer Johnathan Veira returns to Norfolk with reinvented hymns

Jonathan Veira will be performing in Gorleston. Picture: Johnathan Veira Archant

Singer and entertainer Johnathan Veira is returning to Norfolk to perform in Gorleston.

Fresh from his performance at Cromer Parish Church he will perform a one man show called the Hymms Project at St Andrew’s Church.

The show, which is a combination of humour, stories and entertainment, will be his fourth time in the town.

Mr Veira said: “I am looking forward to a return visit to Gorleston and sharing my sense of humour, love of hymns and encouraging the audience to join in.

“We have had a fantastic time teaching them to people, it is just great to hear people sing.”

Mr Veira’s voice covers different styles of music, including opera, which brought him to the Norwich Theatre Royal with the Glyndebourne company.

But over the years he has developed a number of one man shows, most recently focusing on hymns.

He added: “These are glorious, singable and memorable new tunes for some wonderful old hymns – breathing new life into the stunning words.”