UK chart topper comes to Norwich for toddler battling cancer

PUBLISHED: 11:28 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 05 April 2019

Harry Deeba with mum Carly on a special day out to Duxford Airfield organised by Please Take Me There. Picture: Fernando Pinho

A UK chart topper will be heading to Norwich to raise money for a toddler battling cancer.

Simon Webbe will be appearing in Norwich. Picture: John Phillips/PA ImagesSimon Webbe will be appearing in Norwich. Picture: John Phillips/PA Images

Former Blue member Simon Webbe will be appearing in the Fine City to raise money for Harry Deeba, a two-year-old who is fighting stage-four Neuroblastoma.

The Taverham toddler and his family are hoping to raise £239,000 to travel to New York to have a vaccination that could stop the cancer returning.

If it does return there is a one in 10 chance of survival.

Webbe will be appearing at Epic Studios on Sunday, May 5 as part of the five hour entertainment set A Concert for Harry.

Zak Knight with Harper Sharrocks and Harry Deeba. Picture: Zak KnightZak Knight with Harper Sharrocks and Harry Deeba. Picture: Zak Knight

Also performing is 90s soul singer Kenny Thomas, up-coming Norwich singer Kayleigh Gare and Josh Oram.

Parents Carly Howes and Ali Deeba have been fundraising with Zak Knight, from WAW Wrestling, who organised a superhero walk around Norwich and supported North Earlham Fire Station through a 24 hour ladder climb in Westlegate.

Miss Howes said: “It’s amazing, I used to be quite the Blue fan and it’s surreal that Simon knows about Harry and our campaign.

“I was always listening to Blue with my friends and my daughter, Harry’s sister Isabel, is now at that age where she loves pop music.

Harry Deeba had the chance to meet the chief of police Simon Bailey. Picture: Norfolk PoliceHarry Deeba had the chance to meet the chief of police Simon Bailey. Picture: Norfolk Police

“To see the support that Norwich has given Harry has been really great: with every event more and more people seem to get on board and want to help.”

The family have until the end of April to reach their target. The figure currently stands at about £150,000.

Miss Howes added: “When we first saw the amount needed it felt daunting but now we believe we can reach it.”

The concert has been organised by Danny Moloney.

He said: “Seeing Harry and the battle he is going through is what has motivated me to organise this event.

“Epic have been fantastic and Anthony Joshua has signed a pair of gloves for Harry that we will auction at the event.”

Doors open at 4.30pm and the event is family friendly. It is standing but there will be a few hundred seats available for those that need them.

To donate to the appeal go to www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/harrys-appeal

To get tickets go to www.eventbrite.com

