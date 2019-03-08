Simon Thomas to launch new memoir at Norwich bookshop

Gemma, Simon and Ethan Thomas on the London Eye. Photo: Simon Thomas Simon Thomas

Sky Sports and former Blue Peter presenter Simon Thomas is set to launch his book in the city which addresses the "messy grief" he experienced after losing his wife Gemma.

Simon Thomas with son Ethan and wife Gemma. Photo: Bloodwise Simon Thomas with son Ethan and wife Gemma. Photo: Bloodwise

Simon, who grew up in Cromer and now lives in Reading, is returning to his home county on Tuesday, June 25 to speak about his memoir 'Love, Interrupted - navigating grief one day at a time' at Waterstones in Norwich.

He will be in conversation with fellow presenter and Norwich native Jake Humphrey who presents premier league football on BT Sport and previously had a successful career in children's TV in shows such as Sportsround and Bamzooki.

The book recounts Simon's sudden loss of Gemma from acute myeloid leukaemia in November 2017, just three days after being diagnosed.

The memoir follows Simon's journey and asks how you carry on after the loss of a partner whilst also giving hope to anyone else who is dealing with a bereavement.

In an extract from 'Love, Interrupted', Mr Thomas says: "My hands were trembling on his shoulders as I started to speak. I said: 'Ethan, you know mummy hasn't been very well.'

"He slowly nodded but said nothing. 'Well, today mummy became really, really poorly, which is why you came into the hospital to see her.'

"He was silent and carried on looking intensely into my eyes and my heart was beating faster and faster.

"I said: 'I'm so, so sorry. The doctors tried everything to make mummy better, but...'

"Before the words could even form in my mouth, tears filled his eyes and he cried out: 'Has mummy died?'

"Every part of me wanted to somehow sugarcoat what I had to say but I knew, for his sake, I couldn't.

"His legs began to buckle and I said what I'd never imagined saying in my worst nightmares: 'I'm so, so sorry, but mummy's died'."

In the book, Simon also discusses his depression, anxiety he has battled throughout his life and failed IVF attempts with Gemma and knowing they wouldn't have a second child.

He also recently praised the "lovely and kind" people of Norfolk who have come up to him with messages of support.

Tickets to Love, Interrupted: Simon Thomas in conversation with Jake Humphrey cost £4 and can be purchased at waterstones.com/events

If you need to talk you can call the Samaritans on 116 123

You can also contact charity WAY Widowed and Young who provide peer-to-peer support for people up to 50 on widowedandyoung.org.uk