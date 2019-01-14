DIY SOS episode featuring man left brain damaged by football hooligan attack to air this week

Nick Knowles talks to tradesmen on DIY SOS. Picture: BBC. Archant

An episode of DIY SOS: The Big Build featuring the home of a Mildenhall man who was attacked by football hooligans is to air this week.

DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air next week. Picture: BBC. DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air next week. Picture: BBC.

Cambridge United fan Simon Dobbin was set-upon by around 25 men after watching his team play away at Southend FC in March 2015.

He was left fighting for his life in intensive care after a massive stroke and bleed on the brain.

Following months in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, Mr Dobbin returned home but the vicious attack left him brain damaged, paralysed, unable to walk or talk and needing round-the-clock care.

His home was unfit for purpose, inhibiting Mr Dobbin’s rehabilitation and a massive strain on the family’s life.

Nick Knowles and BBC’s DIY SOS team visited Mr Dobbin’s home in November 2017 as part if The Big Build series.

An appeal was made for local tradesmen to come forward and more than 100 took part in the renovation, which took place from November 14-23 in 2017.

The work included a bedroom, physio space, wet room, and social space, with downstairs and outdoor access for Mr Dobbin in his wheelchair.

The episode featuring Mr Dobbin will be shown on BBC One on Thursday, January 17 at 8pm.