Search

Advanced search

Italian market stall to close after three years as owners focus on restaurant

PUBLISHED: 11:31 31 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:38 31 October 2020

Bruno Armenante and Rocco Valerio Consiglio pictured at the market stall when it first opened. Picture: Nick Butcher

Bruno Armenante and Rocco Valerio Consiglio pictured at the market stall when it first opened. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

An Italian market stall in Norwich will close after business became “unviable”, with its owners focusing instead on their new restaurant.

Rocco Consiglio, left, and right, Bruno Armenante, outside the Sicily Trattoria. Photo: Rocco ConsiglioRocco Consiglio, left, and right, Bruno Armenante, outside the Sicily Trattoria. Photo: Rocco Consiglio

Sicily Market said it had made the difficult decision to close its home on Norwich Market, saying despite best efforts it was no longer “a viable business in the current conditions”.

Owners Rocco Consiglio and Bruno Armenante said: “We are proud to have been part of the market establishment, for the opportunity that it afforded us when we first decided to open Sicily Market and the continued efforts to make it a prosperous environment for all.”

They thanked fellow stallholders, staff and customers for support over their three years on the market.

Their new restaurant, Sicily Trattoria, which opened at 3 Bridewell Alley in June will remain open and serving food.

“Once again thank you for your continued support and while we are sad to see a part of this journey come to an end, we are very excited to continue cooking for you in our trattoria and look forward to welcoming you soon.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

England to enter second national lockdown, PM confirms

Matt Hancock, Boris Johnson and Chris Witty. Picture: PA/Henry Nicholls/Eddie Mulholland/PA Video

The list of businesses which will be forced to closed under new lockdown

Glass of light beer in a pub. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

City’s season to continue during second lockdown

Emi Buendia was on target for Norwich City at Bristol City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Devastating’ - businesses gear up to weather second lockdown

Cata Parrish, who owns Re.Source on Timber Hill, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Seeing family and NCFC games - the new national lockdown rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire