Italian market stall to close after three years as owners focus on restaurant

An Italian market stall in Norwich will close after business became “unviable”, with its owners focusing instead on their new restaurant.

Sicily Market said it had made the difficult decision to close its home on Norwich Market, saying despite best efforts it was no longer “a viable business in the current conditions”.

Owners Rocco Consiglio and Bruno Armenante said: “We are proud to have been part of the market establishment, for the opportunity that it afforded us when we first decided to open Sicily Market and the continued efforts to make it a prosperous environment for all.”

They thanked fellow stallholders, staff and customers for support over their three years on the market.

Their new restaurant, Sicily Trattoria, which opened at 3 Bridewell Alley in June will remain open and serving food.

“Once again thank you for your continued support and while we are sad to see a part of this journey come to an end, we are very excited to continue cooking for you in our trattoria and look forward to welcoming you soon.”