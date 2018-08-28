Top folk-roots outfit Show of Hands to headline Epic Studios this week

Folk-roots duo Show of Hands. Photo: Courtesy of Pomona Courtesy of Pomona

Top folk-roots outfit Show of Hands are stopping off at Epic Studios in Norwich this Thursday, November 22, as part of their Joint Venture UK tour.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Folk-roots duo Show of Hands. Photo: Courtesy of Steve Nunn Folk-roots duo Show of Hands. Photo: Courtesy of Steve Nunn

Show of Hands, a multi-award-winning acoustic folk duo, are set to play Epic Studios in Norwich this Thursday [November 22] with support from Norwich-based Alden, Patterson and Dashwood. Dovetailing old songs with new, this is an unmissable celebration of the duo’s enduring impact on the UK roots, acoustic and folk music scene.

Steve Knightley and Phil Beer are two remarkable musical craftsmen whose songs have become anthems in the genre leading them to have performed five sell-out Royal Albert Hall shows. The award-winning band blends sharp songwriting with multi-instrumental musicianship and engaging audience rapport.

The extraordinary reaction to their atmospheric 2017 cathedral tour Sanctuary has been followed with sell-out shows at eminent venues like Shakespeare’s Globe and the Cutty Sark along with solo and duo tours.

Show of Hands are augmented on this tour by percussionist Cormac Byrne, of Seth Lakeman’s band, and will be showcasing songs destined for their new studio album.

Tickets to their show on November 22 are available for £25 advance from Epic Studios’ website.