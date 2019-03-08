Search

'It's fitting that the journey starts and finishes here:' Seagull Rep set to soar with regional tour of Sherlock Holmes production

PUBLISHED: 10:43 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 19 September 2019

The Seagull Rep Theatre Company will tour the region with a brand new show - a stylish adaptation of Sherlock Holmes classic Hound of the Baskervilles. Picture: Seagull Rep

Archant

The cast has been announced for The Seagull Rep's exciting re-imagining of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classic, Hound of the Baskervilles.

The Seagull Rep company will be touring East Anglia from October 1 to October 13 with an all-female, multi-role playing cast starring Charlotte McGuinness, Henri Merriam and Helen Vine.

The tour starts and ends at the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield with the production described as a vibrant theatrical experience infused with elements of physical comedy, stand-up, dynamic movement and a sophisti-pop soundtrack.

Directed and adapted by East Anglian actor, writer and director Mark Finbow, he said: "The supernatural and superstitious elements of the story are so prevalent in the novel and we've really pulled those elements out further for the production, exploring how and why we react in the way we do to the unknown and unearthly.

"And we couldn't ignore the fact the Hound is inspired by our very own Black Shuck."

Karen Read, manager of the Seagull Theatre, said: "We are thrilled to see the full version of 'Hound of the Baskervilles' begin its tour.

"It's fitting that the journey starts and finishes here at the Seagull where the piece was born in last year's development workshop.

"It's so exciting to see Lowestoft's only fully professional theatre company come to life, and we are so pleased at the opportunities this will give both local creative artists and their audiences to experience more thrilling theatrical productions.

"The Seagull has truly taken flight!"

The production also embraces the suspected local origins of Conan Doyle's inspiration for the hound itself, Norfolk's own legend of Black Shuck.

It is thought that in 1901 Sir Arthur Conan Doyle took a golfing holiday in West Runton and Cromer in Norfolk where he heard the tale of Black Shuck.

The following year he published 'The Hound of The Baskervilles'.

Mr Finbow is also working with Weird Norfolk to explore other local folk tales, inviting members of the public to share their Norfolk and Suffolk folklore stories or experiences of paranormal events as part of Weird Norfolk's latest podcast and to input into the production.

The next event is held on Monday, September 23 at 7pm at Biddy's Tea Room, Norwich.

Tickets for Hound of the Baskervilles range from £10 to £14. Suitable for ages seven and upwards, more information can be found at www.seagullrep.co.uk

