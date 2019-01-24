Theatre unveils new £60,000 seating for 2019 season

Staff and volunteers trying out the new seating at Sheringham Little Theatre. Pictures: Richard Batson/ Steve Banks Archant

The curtain has gone up on a new attraction at a seaside theatre - but it is in front of the stage rather than on it.

For Sheringham Little Theatre has unveiled a new £60,000 set of seating which will give audiences more comfort and leg room from next month.

Theatre director Debbie Thompson said: “We were aware our old seating was getting tired, and the legroom issue was raised in audience feedback – so we used a mix of appeal and grant money to upgrade things.”

Work to remove and refit the seats has been going on ever since the panto season ended on New Year’s Day.

The old 180 seats have been replaced with 162 smarter ones, with the whole front row removable to accommodate more wheelchairs.

She added: “We want our visitors to enjoy their experience – and, even though we are now slightly ‘littler’ still, we hope it makes a big difference to people’s comfort.”

Mrs Thompson added that the Beauty and the Beast panto season, which was the old seating’s swan-song, had been a big success with a string of full houses and figures exceeding the financial budget.

The first act to tread the boards in front of the new seating will be time travelling magicians Morgan and West for their Parlour Tricks show on February 8.

The theatre is also upgrading its customer experience with a new website and online ticketing system in the coming weeks.

Funding of the project was boosted by an appeal fund, and a ‘buy a seat’ campaign – where people could have a name on a seat back for a minimum donation of £150.

An open day for people to drop in to see the new seats will be held on February 2 from 11am to 3pm, ahead of an invitation-only event for seat sponsors at 5pm, and a public movie screening of A Star is Born at 7.30pm.

Seats are still available under the ‘Buy at Seat’ scheme by contacting the box-office, calling 01263 822347 or emailing boxoffice@sheringhamlittletheatre.com

See the theatre’s upcoming programme at sheringhamlittletheatre.com/