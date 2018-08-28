Video

Sheringham Little Theatre announce new season including The Vicar of Dibley

The Vicar of Dibley: The Final Chapter Credit: Picasa Archant

From The Wind in the Willows to a stage adaptation of much-loved sitcom The Vicar of Dibley, there is something for all ages in the new season at Sheringham Little Theatre.

Theatre-goers are in for a treat in the first half on 2019 at the popular north Norfolk theatre, with a jam-packed programme of programme of professional and amateur theatre.

As soon as panto season finishes, there will also be new seating installed so audiences will be able to enjoy the shows in maximum comfort.

Debbie Thompson, theatre director, said: “We are really excited about the auditorium improvements which our 2019 theatre-goers will enjoy.

“But we also have a really varied programme appealing to all ages and tastes.”

Highlights at the Sheringham Little Theatre from January to June include...

JANUARY

The Noise Next Door The Noise Next Door

Two Royal Opera House live screenings kick off the New Year – The Queen of Spades (January 22) and La Traviata (January 30).

FEBRUARY

Time-travelling magicians Morgan and West present Victorian style Parlour Tricks (February 8).

Award winning local am dram group the CSODS present their annual drama with Terence Rattigan’s The Winslow Boy (February 13-16).

Children can enjoy the fun of helping Harry Hippo to find his smile again, with a mix of puppetry, and comedy in Be Happy, Happy Hippo (February 22).

MARCH

Be Happy, Harry Hippo Be Happy, Harry Hippo

Housekeeper Miss Marble is at the centre of the comedy action in am dram group Stage Direct’s Miss Marble Strikes; Again! (March 8-9)

A day and evening of folk music (March 10) sees a free open mic session with a £100 prize, with a chance to play in Cromer’s Folk on the Pier fringe festival, and 7.30pm concert with musical trio Banter,

Join The Star Seekers (March 16) for a fun interactive family show journeying into space to explore galaxies and stars through songs and silliness.

APRIL

The theatre’s youth musical group are heading to Toad Hall for a magical musical version of The Wind in the Willows (April 16-20).

A Hitchcock Day School (April 27) will explore the skills of master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock with screenings of Shadow of Doubt (1943) and Rear Window (1954).

The Star Seekers The Star Seekers

MAY

Improv comedy troupe The Noise Next Door will take audience suggestions to fashion funny scenes in their Remix show (May 1).

The tunes and tones of top guitar players are recreated by local musician Ron Sayer in a return of his popular Guitar Legends show (May 4).

Two former local radio presenters Greg Powles and Jason Reynolds look Behind the Microphone in an evening of anecdotes (May 11).

Acclaimed touring company Eastern Angles’ spring drama The Tide Jetty (May 16) sees two brothers fall for their childhood tomboy friend.

A moving youth theatre show Kinder Shores (May 31-June 1) tells the stories of people who have spent their lives in care

Morgan & West Parlour Tricks Morgan & West Parlour Tricks

JUNE

An Easter-themed instalment of the popular series The Vicar of Dibley is presented by the Little Theatre Players (June 18-22).

For tickets and more information, call the box office on 01263 822347, drop in to pick up a brochure, or visit www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com