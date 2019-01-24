Search

Father-and-son relationship is at heart of theatre group’s play about historic court battle

24 January, 2019 - 11:36
Paul Minett as Arthur Winslow, right, and Caius Law as Ronnie, in the Cromer and Sheringham Operatic and Dramatic Society production of The Winslow Boy. Picture: SUE BIGNELL

Paul Minett as Arthur Winslow, right, and Caius Law as Ronnie, in the Cromer and Sheringham Operatic and Dramatic Society production of The Winslow Boy. Picture: SUE BIGNELL

The true story of a man’s fight to clear his son’s name after he was accused of stealing a five shilling postal order provides the backdrop for the first large-scale play at the new-look Sheringham Little Theatre.

Caius Law as Ronnie, in the Cromer and Sheringham Operatic and Dramatic Society production of The Winslow Boy. Picture: SUE BIGNELL

Cromer and Sheringham Operatic and Dramatic Society (CSODS) is staging The Winslow Boy, about a legal battle that took place after an incident at the Royal Naval College in Osborne on the Isle of Wight in 1912.

Paul Minett, who plays the father, Arthur Winslow, said he was delighted about taking on the role.

Mr Minett, 71, said: “He’s very Edwardian, a bit of a curmudgeon, but he softens as the play goes on.

“His son was accused of stealing this postal order from one of his fellow cadets, and there’s a very nice scene where I’m questioning him about it.

“The case went on for about two-and-a-half years, and the father has bad health, which deteriorates over that time. It’s very much a drama, but there are lighter moments in it.”

The case reaches the House of Commons, the Admiralty and ultimately the High Court, but will justice finally prevail?

Mr Minett moved to Sheringham from Orphington in London about three years ago.

Although he has been involved in amateur theatre for years, this will be his first major role with CSODS.

He said a lot of the play, written by Terence Rattigan, revolved around family relationships, including Arthur’s other children, an older son called Dickie who is studying at Oxford and daughter Catherine, a suffragette. Teenager Caius Law plays the accused son, Ronnie.

Mr Minett said: “There are really nice parts all round.”

The play will be on from Wednesday, February 13 to Saturday, February 16 at 7.30pm, plus a matinee at 2.30pm on 16th.

It will be one of the first plays to be performed at the theatre following the installation of new seating, which have more space for people in the audience.

It follows a Pod Theatre Company production of the dark comedy Baby with the Bathwater, which is on Saturday, February 9.

For more information or to book, visit sheringhamlittletheatre.com

