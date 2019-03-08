Search

Advanced search

Mother and baby elephant pair set to take centre stage in town carnival procession

PUBLISHED: 09:45 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:46 02 August 2019

Sheringham Carnival procession, which this year stars a pair of life-sized elephant puppets. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Carnival procession, which this year stars a pair of life-sized elephant puppets. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

A pair of life-sized elephant puppets will be one of the star attractions at this year's Sheringham Carnival, which kicks off on Saturday (August 3) with events including a sandcastle competition and a family concert at St Peter's Church.

Sheringham Carnival procession, which this year stars a pair of life-sized elephant puppets. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Carnival procession, which this year stars a pair of life-sized elephant puppets. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Crowning day on Sunday opens at 11am with children's activities and games on the Leas clifftop gardens, with other attractions ranging from charity stalls, a climbing wall and a display by youngsters from True Motion Dance, to a Yak 52 air display, tile painting and Newfoundland dog rescue demonstration on the beach at 11am, and on the Leas at 2pm.

Town crier Andrew Cunningham Brown will announce the arrival of Carnival Queen Emma Taylor and her attendant Alisha Redgrave at 2pm, with the royal party joined by the prince and princess for the crowning ceremony.

Sheringham Carnival procession, which this year stars a pair of life-sized elephant puppets. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Carnival procession, which this year stars a pair of life-sized elephant puppets. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The lead-up to parade day continues on Monday with 'beach mayhem' for all the family, which takes place in front of the Leas from 2.30pm, while other events include a percussion instrument-making workshop at St Peter's Church, prize bingo at the Tyneside Club and a quiz at the Crown pub.

You may also want to watch:

Crazy contraptions will rattle their way down Church Street and High Street in the hugely popular carnival street races at 6pm on Tuesday, while the main carnival day Wednesday promises to be an event to remember, with attractions including a fairground, stalls, a fete with craft stalls on the seafront and music from Croydon Steel Band.

Floats will line up on Station Road car park for judging at 5.45pm, before following mother and calf elephant puppets created for this year's Norwich Lord Mayor's Celebration along the procession route from Cromer Road, to Church Street and Station Road.

Sheringham Carnival's hugely popular street races, which run in Church Street and High Street on Tuesday. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Carnival's hugely popular street races, which run in Church Street and High Street on Tuesday. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Carnival committee member Paula Prince said that with a traditional formula as well as a number of new and exciting features, this year's event, which ends on August 11 with a torchlit procession and fireworks display, promised to provide "buckets of fun" for all the family.

"I think it is going to be amazing, the weather forecast looks great and we are especially excited to have the elephants," she added.

Sheringham Carnival's hugely popular street races, which run in Church Street and High Street on Tuesday. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Carnival's hugely popular street races, which run in Church Street and High Street on Tuesday. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The carnival prince and princess selection party runs at the Lighthouse Church, Cromer Road, from 2pm-4pm on Friday. Children wanting to take part should be under age 12 and live within five miles of St Peter's Church.

For more information, pick up a programme from Sheringham Tourist Information Centre, Starlings toyshop or the carnival caravan or visit the Sheringham Carnival (official) Facebook page.

Most Read

Grandparents and young children rescued from rising tide on Norfolk beach which has seen ‘several fatalities’

Nine people have been rescued from the incoming tide after becoming cut off on a Norfolk beach. Photo: Clifford Hicks

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

Fisherman has seven days to remove part of metal barrier blocking access to beach

Nigel Turner, pictured, has criticised Mr Chambers for putting up the barrier at West Runton beach. Pictures: David Bale

‘She chose to be alone in the garden in a bid to protect us’ - daughter fighting to change law on assisted dying

Zoe Marley with a photograph of her mother. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Fisherman has seven days to remove part of metal barrier blocking access to beach

Nigel Turner, pictured, has criticised Mr Chambers for putting up the barrier at West Runton beach. Pictures: David Bale

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Grandparents and young children rescued from rising tide on Norfolk beach which has seen ‘several fatalities’

Nine people have been rescued from the incoming tide after becoming cut off on a Norfolk beach. Photo: Clifford Hicks

Norfolk man fined for being drunk while driving mobility scooter

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘She chose to be alone in the garden in a bid to protect us’ - daughter fighting to change law on assisted dying

Zoe Marley with a photograph of her mother. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

A home that will never go out of fashion – for sale with its own Jack Wills store inside

The property for sale in Burnham Market with agent Ben Marchbank, inset. Pic: Bedfords/Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists