Hit musical starring Shane Richie to come to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:42 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 19 July 2019

Shane Richie in Everybody's Talking About Jamie in London's West End. Photo: Johan Persson

Shane Richie in Everybody's Talking About Jamie in London's West End. Photo: Johan Persson

Johan Persson

West End musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie will visit Norwich Theatre Royal on its 2020 UK tour.

Layton Williams as Jamie in Everybody's Talking About Jamie in London's West End. Photo: Johan PerssonLayton Williams as Jamie in Everybody's Talking About Jamie in London's West End. Photo: Johan Persson

The show, which is based on a documentary about then 16-year-old drag queen Jamie Campbell, started off in the regional theatre scene before beginning its current run on the West End in 2017.

Now the musical is preparing to embark on a UK wide tour starring Layton Williams and Shane Richie, making a stop at Norwich Theatre Royal from June 1 to June 6 2020.

Shane Richie said: "I had such a fantastic time playing Hugo/Loco Chanelle in Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the West End, so when I was offered the chance to be involved in the touring production I jumped at the opportunity to get back into those heels!

"I believe this show has such an important message for younger and older generations I'm excited to be taking it to a larger audience around the UK."

Ticket information is yet to be released.

