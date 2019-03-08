Search

Open air Shakespeare returns to Norwich Cathedral

PUBLISHED: 15:49 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 05 July 2019

The Tempest at Norwich Cathedral in 2018 Credit: Jack Offord

Archant

Norwich Cathedral's cloisters are set to be transformed into the enchanting forest of A Midsummer Night's Dream as the Shakespeare Festival returns to the historic venue this July.

The Bard's much-loved midsummer comedy will take centre stage for the Cathedral's annual open-air festival which is this year on Thursday 11 and Friday July 12.

Set in a magical woodland world, A Midsummer Night's Dream is a tale of tangled and true love where chaos ensues as lovers at war cross paths with a fairy king and queen at odds and a meddling sprite named Puck.

This latest production will see the return of The Lord Chamberlain's Men - the modern-day incarnation of Shakespeare's own travelling troupe of players - who last year entertained the festival's audiences with a spellbinding production of The Tempest.

The Lord Chamberlain's Men will be performing the show just as it would have been performed in Shakespeare's day, with an all-male cast, full Elizabethan costumes and traditional music and dance.

It is also an extra special year for The Lord Chamberlain's Men who are celebrating 15 years of the 21st century company and an incredible 425 years since Shakespeare's original troupe first took to the stage.

For TLCM's artistic director, Peter Stickney, the Norwich Cathedral shows are always a highlight because he grew up in Saxlingham Nethergate and went to Long Stratton High and Hewett School.

Describing what was in store for Shakespeare fans heading to this year's festival, Mr Stickney said: "To present one of the best, funniest, most beautiful, most well-known comedies, seemed to be absolutely the right fit for this celebratory year. It's going to be really quite magical."

The Lord Chamberlain's Men will perform A Midsummer Night's Dream at Norwich Cathedral on Thursday 11 and Friday, July 12 at 7pm.

On both nights, doors will open at 6pm for people to enjoy the beautiful surrounds of the cloisters before the show.

Tickets cost £20. Concessions (over 60s, NUS and under 16s) £18.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.cathedral.org.uk/shakespeare or call the Norwich Theatre Royal box office on 01603 630000.

