Dance, music, mulled wine and festive fun for all the family at the Seagull Theatre

PUBLISHED: 13:18 29 November 2018

The Sisterhood Music Collective, who will perform at the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield on Friday, November 30. Picture: Seagull Theatre

Archant

Music, dance and a festive quiz will be showcased during a busy week ahead at the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield.

On Friday, November 30, at 7.30pm, Sisterhood Music Collective – consisting of four female musicians from Yorkshire - take to the stage to present a compelling and uplifting celebration of women in music. Tickets £7.

The Seagull Community Choir will perform a family friendly sing-a-long of Christmas Carols at 7.30pm on Saturday. Admission free.

On Monday at 7pm this year’s ‘Seekers and Dreamers’ event takes place. With folky carols from the ‘For-one-night-only’ band and readings from ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’, members of the Seagull Theatre community present and explore the Nativity story. Mulled wine and mince pies available. Admission free.

It’s Christmas Quiz Night in the foyer bar next Tuesday at 7.30pm. Entry £1 per person for teams of up to six people. Next Wednesday at 7pm Pakefield Academy of Performing Arts (PAPA) and Clockwork Dance present their third collaborative show. Tickets £5.

On Thursday, at 7pm, Community Access and My Rock Choir proudly present The Spirit of Christmas. Tickets £5

Call the box office on 01502 589726, or visit www.theseagull.co.uk

