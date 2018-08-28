Search

Murder mystery play to be staged at theatre

PUBLISHED: 15:41 11 January 2019

The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield, which is preparing for a new season of entertainment. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2017

An inovative murder mystery play will be performed at the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield.

The Empty Stage – which contains enough twists and turns in the plot to have the audience guessing ‘whodunnit’ – will be performed at the venue on Saturday, January 19 at 7.30pm.

During an unscheduled rehearsal, the body of rising star Carina Harris is found and now the play’s director must turn detective to find out which one of his temperamental cast is the murderer.

This new play from Purple Dreams Productions is touring the country and it is unique, in that it is specifically tailored to each venue that it appears in.

Tickets cost £10 and £9 concessions and are available from the box office on 01502 589726 or visit www.theseagulltheatre.co.uk

