Busy week of entertainment planned at the Seagull

PUBLISHED: 14:09 12 February 2019

The Seagull Theatre in Pakefied will host a busy week of entertainment. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Seagull Theatre in Pakefied will host a busy week of entertainment. Picture: Nick Butcher

Music, stories and fun for all the family will be showcased at the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield.

On Friday, February 15, at 7.30pm, Intellectual Hooligans will take to the stage with their Valentines Comedy Improv Special.

Based on the show ‘Who’s line is it anyway?’ this promises to be a fresh, lively, and hugely enjoyable evening. Tickets £8.

Dan Webster makes his debut appearance at the Seagull on Saturday, February 16 at 7.30pm. With a powerful blend of country and folk, Dan is a talented musical storyteller, who will delight his audience. Tickets £10/£8.

On Sunday, February 17, at 2pm, and direct from performing in USA and Canada, Mama G brings her ‘Story Time Roadshow’ to the Seagull stage. Combining the arts of panto, drag and storytelling, Mama G has stories to entertain the whole family. Tickets £6.50.

Andy Davis hosts the popular monthly karaoke session on Sunday, February 17, at 7.30pm. Admission is free.

Next Tuesday, February 19, from 11am until 1pm, Foolhardy Circus Company offer their famous circus skills workshop. Tickets £3.

The Foolhardy Circus clowns will return with their juggling, magic, songs, rhymes, acrobatics and balloons at 2pm on Tuesday, February 19. Tickets £6.

On Wednesday, February 20 at 2pm all the family is welcome at Andy’s Fun Hour. Tickets £4 (Child) £1 (Adult).

Call the box office on 01502 589726 or visit www.theseagull.co.uk

