Entertainment aplenty at popular theatre

On Saturday, November 17, at 7.30pm, the renowned FOD Band bring 'The Hollies and Searchers Experience' to the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield. Picture: Courtesy of the Seagull Theatre Archant

A masterpiece of a play, brilliant music, fundraising and lots of fun will be showcased at the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield.

The entertainment starts on Thursday, November 15, at 7.30pm, as the Open Space Theatre Company presents The Browning Version by Terrence Rattigan.

This masterpiece of a play revolves around a failing marriage, a frustrated wife and a humiliated husband. Tickets £11/£9/£5 (student).

Returning to the Seagull stage on Friday, November 16, at 7.30pm, The Direbolix are back with their fun blend of folk, country and skiffle. Tickets £7.

On Saturday, November 17, at 7.30pm, the renowned FOD Band bring The Hollies and Searchers Experience to the Seagull. This two hour show features more than 30 hits. Tickets £12/£10.

The bi-monthly platform for local poets and song writers, New Words: Fresh Voices, returns on Sunday, November 18 at 7.30pm. New performers and an appreciative audience is welcome. If you would like to take part please contact Ian Fosten on 0779 106 8080 or email ian@fosten.com for details. Tickets £4.

Local restauranteur, Desmond, and rector, Eoin, present The Pasta and the Pastor! on Thursday, November 22 at 7.30pm. This light hearted evening of conversation, music and wit is a fundraiser for Desmond and Eoin’s plan to offer homeless people food and hospitality on Christmas Day. Tickets £10.

Next Friday, November 23, at 7.30pm, versatile performer, Neil Gore, presents a new adaptation of The Ragged Trousered Philanthropist by Robert Tresswell. Using Edwardian magic lantern slides, political conjuring tricks, live music and song, this brilliant one man show will entertain, provoke thought and demonstrate how truly effective small space theatre can be. Tickets £10/£8/£5 (unwaged).

On Saturday, November 24, at 7.30pm, the very best of British folk music is brought to the Seagull by Jez Lowe and Steve Tilston. These two brilliant songwriters inspire through their songs, their anecdotes and their delightful personalities. Tickets £15/£14.

For more details of events and opportunities at the Seagull Theatre please contact the box office on 01502 589726, or visit www.theseagull.co.uk Call in to pick up a copy of the new September to December 2018 brochure.