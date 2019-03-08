Search

PUBLISHED: 11:53 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 13 September 2019

Wesley the Schnauzer Credit: Pete Raven

Wesley the Schnauzer Credit: Pete Raven

Archant

Make sure those beards are nicely trimmed as nationwide dog event Schnauzerfest is coming to Norwich for the first time.

Schnauzerfest Credit: Supplied by SchnauzerfestSchnauzerfest Credit: Supplied by Schnauzerfest

The event will celebrate the Schnauzer breed and takes place in Eaton Park on Saturday, October 12 with owners and their four-legged-friends meeting at the pavilion at 10.30am.

The Norwich event has been organised by Stephanie Hudson and will feature an hour-long group walk followed by a raffle and cake sale on the main field.

Other dogs are also welcome at the festival, which featured on ITV's Britain's Top 100 Dogs in January, and there are 67 walks across the UK confirmed for the same weekend.

Elsewhere in Norfolk, there are Schnauzerfests taking place at Wells-next-the-Sea beach and Knettishall Heath Nature Reserve, near Thetford, which both start at 10.30am on Sunday, October 13.

Schnauzerfest Credit: Supplied by SchnauzerfestSchnauzerfest Credit: Supplied by Schnauzerfest

READ MORE: Planned coastal cafe will offer afternoon tea for dogs

Since 2014 when it launched, the event has raised over £160,000 for the Diana Brimblecombe Animal Rescue Centre (DBARC) based in Berkshire, who specialise in providing loving care and veterinary treatment for schnauzers who have experienced the terrible conditions of puppy farms and other rough backgrounds.

The event was created by author Janetta Harvey who wrote 'Saving Susie-Bell' after rescuing a schnauzer from a puppy farm who sadly died four years later.

Make sure to visit the Schnauzerfest Facebook page and click attending to let them know you're going along.

Schnauzerfest Credit: Supplied by SchnauzerfestSchnauzerfest Credit: Supplied by Schnauzerfest

