A scavenger hunt for adults has launched in Norwich

Norwich Scavenger Hunt team at City Hall Credit: Alex Maher Archant

A scavenger hunt for adults has launched in Norwich with challenges to complete with a team across the city.

Norwich Scavenger Hunt team at the Norwich City shop in intu Chapelfield Credit: Alex Maher Norwich Scavenger Hunt team at the Norwich City shop in intu Chapelfield Credit: Alex Maher

The event was started by dad-of-three Andy Parkinson, aged 45 from Wymondham, who already runs successful business Norfolk Treasure Hunts.

Mr Parkinson first started writing treasure hunts a few years ago as a cheap activity to entertain his children to get them outside and learning about Norfolk’s history.

In 2018, he decided to turn his hobby a business and he sells self-guided maps, which can be delivered or downloaded, for people to solve clues in their own time whilst learning about the heritage of their hometown.

The maps are available for Attleborough, Cromer, Great Yarmouth, Overstrand, Sheringham, Watton, Wymondham and there are two in Norwich with one based at Norwich Castle and Cathedral and the other in the Lanes.

Norwich Scavenger Hunt team at the Apple store in intu Chapelfield Credit: Alex Maher Norwich Scavenger Hunt team at the Apple store in intu Chapelfield Credit: Alex Maher

At the end of the hunt, treasure seekers need to solve a master clue and they can enter into a monthly prize draw with a chest of chocolate up for grabs.

He has now launched a Norwich scavenger hunt aimed at adults which was trialled on Saturday afternoon and requires teams to complete tasks in the city centre and film or take photos for evidence.

Participants are given a booklet with 28 challenges, including doing the hopscotch in intu Chapelfield, having a fashion show in a clothes shop and flossing, a dance craze made popular by the Fortnite video game, at a dental surgery.

Mr Parkinson said: “Each challenge is worth a set number of points and teams have two hours to get as many as they can.

“The reaction was really positive and the businesses enjoyed it too and when one team did their fashion show in Primark a security guard filmed it.

“People are gravitating more towards experiences nowadays and it is a great opportunity to get out in the city and enjoy the fresh air.”

Mr Parkinson will be releasing details of the next scavenger hunt and prize on the ‘Norfolk Treasure Hunts’ Facebook Page and you can purchase maps for the self-guided treasure hunts at norfolktreasurehunts.co.uk