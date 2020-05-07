Video

Norfolk attraction PrimEvil wins national award

PrimEvil at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure has won a national award Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Archant

The team behind PrimEvil, Norfolk’s biggest scare experience, are celebrating success after scooping a national award.

The Halloween attraction, based at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade, returned for its 10th anniversary in 2019 and tens of thousands of thrill-seekers visited its horror mazes.

The spider-themed Arachnophobia attraction, one of five in the park, has won the Best Original Concept and Design category at the SCARs awards.

The awards, run by ScareCON, recognise the efforts of the whole scare attraction industry and this year’s event was held on Zoom on May 5.

Ben Francis, PrimEvil development manager, said: “The team behind PrimEvil worked really hard to create something different that allowed us to create a scary strobe maze without inflicting noise on our neighbours.

“The silent disco with amazing original music by Flynn Green music really hit the mark and we are proud and honoured to have won the award.”