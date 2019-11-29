Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More
Video

Take a first look inside Norwich's new crazy golf and cocktail bar

PUBLISHED: 09:35 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:33 29 November 2019

Rory Daines (L) and Leigh Taylor (R) are two of three friends who have opened the pop-up cocktails and crazy golf bar Savage Golf. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Rory Daines (L) and Leigh Taylor (R) are two of three friends who have opened the pop-up cocktails and crazy golf bar Savage Golf. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

A crazy golf and cocktail bar has swung into the city with the holes on the course inspired by Norwich legends.

Rory Daines and two of his best mates have opened the pop-up golf and cocktail bar Savage Golf. Picture: Ella WilkinsonRory Daines and two of his best mates have opened the pop-up golf and cocktail bar Savage Golf. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Savage Golf has opened as a pop-up in the former Giraffe restaurant in Chapelfield Plain and will be at the venue until Saturday, December 21.

The nine-hole course is darkly lit and features neon lights and fluorescent paint and is spread over two floors with a range of obstacles to navigate.

There is also a nod to Norwich on the names of the holes, which includes 'Let's Be 'Avin You', inspired by Delia Smith, and Puppet Man's Revenge.

The business has been created by Leon Dawdry, Leigh Taylor and Rory Daines, who are all in their thirties and have been friends since their school days at Taverham High.

There are nine holes at Savage Golf, which includes names inspired by Norwich legends Picture: Ella WilkinsonThere are nine holes at Savage Golf, which includes names inspired by Norwich legends Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The trio all come from different backgrounds, with Mr Dawdry working as a qualified accountant, Mr Daines owns an environmental management company and Mr Taylor is a chef for Norwich City players, who they hope will visit.

READ MORE: Good Shop Norwich opens selling all locally-made products

Mr Daines said: "I lived in Manchester for ten years and about six years ago the first crazy golf bar opened in Manchester and I thought it had done really well and then I moved back to Norwich and there was nothing like it here.

"It has been an interesting journey and we have learnt a lot so it is good to do it with your best mates."

Rory Daines at Savage Golf, which is open in the former Giraffe restaurant until December 21 Picture: Ella WilkinsonRory Daines at Savage Golf, which is open in the former Giraffe restaurant until December 21 Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Alongside beers and spirits there are golf-inspired cocktails, which are The Deadball, Singapore Swing, Sex in the Bunker, a twist on the classic drink topped with sweets, and a Savage Mojito.

READ MORE: Line-up announced for The Big Nineties Festival in Norwich

Mr Daines added: "The bar scene is in decline across the country and places like the Bowling House in Dereham Road that mix drinks with an activity have done well, so I think this is something good for Norwich.

"People should visit as it is something a bit different from your usual night out."

The cocktails on offer include Sex in the Bunker, which is topped with sweets Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe cocktails on offer include Sex in the Bunker, which is topped with sweets Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Savage Golf is from Tuesday to Sunday from 2pm to 11pm with under-18s allowed in, with adult supervision, from 2pm to 5pm (excluding Saturdays).

You can book tickets at savagegolf.co.uk

Most Read

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Emergency services called to incident near Carrow Road

Police incident Carrow Road November 2019 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

AGM: City confirm land purchases around Carrow Road as part of expansion strategy

Chief operating officer Ben Kensell speaks to a shareholder at Norwich City's AGM. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Like heaven in a cup - faultless’ - Why this pub is the perfect place to visit

The Kings Head at Letheringsett. Picture: THE KINGS HEAD

Rush hour city chaos after ambulance collides with car

An ambulance has been involved in a collision on Boundary Road, Norwich. Picture: Simon Parker.

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A11 shut while overturned lorry is recovered

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Like heaven in a cup - faultless’ - Why this pub is the perfect place to visit

The Kings Head at Letheringsett. Picture: THE KINGS HEAD

Chippy produces FOOT-LONG pigs in blankets

Adam Vertigan, 27, Andrew Felton, 35 and Matty Lane, 32 of Drifter's Fish and Chips in Fakenham with the foot long battered pig in blanket which they are selling until Christmas Eve. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Hundreds in Norwich sent postal vote envelopes labelled Worthing Borough Council in election blunder

Voters in Norwich have been sent postal vote packages with Worthing Borough Council marked on them. Pic: Submitted.

Neil Featherby: How the East Anglian Cross Country League made a comeback

Neil Featherby and Martin Pigott on the way to winning a league race at RAF Coltishall, back in 1985 when the league was very much based around local RAF Camps. Picture: Neil Featherby.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists