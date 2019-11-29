Video

Take a first look inside Norwich's new crazy golf and cocktail bar

Rory Daines (L) and Leigh Taylor (R) are two of three friends who have opened the pop-up cocktails and crazy golf bar Savage Golf.

A crazy golf and cocktail bar has swung into the city with the holes on the course inspired by Norwich legends.

Rory Daines and two of his best mates have opened the pop-up golf and cocktail bar Savage Golf.

Savage Golf has opened as a pop-up in the former Giraffe restaurant in Chapelfield Plain and will be at the venue until Saturday, December 21.

The nine-hole course is darkly lit and features neon lights and fluorescent paint and is spread over two floors with a range of obstacles to navigate.

There is also a nod to Norwich on the names of the holes, which includes 'Let's Be 'Avin You', inspired by Delia Smith, and Puppet Man's Revenge.

The business has been created by Leon Dawdry, Leigh Taylor and Rory Daines, who are all in their thirties and have been friends since their school days at Taverham High.

There are nine holes at Savage Golf, which includes names inspired by Norwich legends

The trio all come from different backgrounds, with Mr Dawdry working as a qualified accountant, Mr Daines owns an environmental management company and Mr Taylor is a chef for Norwich City players, who they hope will visit.

Mr Daines said: "I lived in Manchester for ten years and about six years ago the first crazy golf bar opened in Manchester and I thought it had done really well and then I moved back to Norwich and there was nothing like it here.

"It has been an interesting journey and we have learnt a lot so it is good to do it with your best mates."

Savage Golf, which is open in the former Giraffe restaurant until December 21

Alongside beers and spirits there are golf-inspired cocktails, which are The Deadball, Singapore Swing, Sex in the Bunker, a twist on the classic drink topped with sweets, and a Savage Mojito.

Mr Daines added: "The bar scene is in decline across the country and places like the Bowling House in Dereham Road that mix drinks with an activity have done well, so I think this is something good for Norwich.

"People should visit as it is something a bit different from your usual night out."

The cocktails on offer include Sex in the Bunker, which is topped with sweets

Savage Golf is from Tuesday to Sunday from 2pm to 11pm with under-18s allowed in, with adult supervision, from 2pm to 5pm (excluding Saturdays).

You can book tickets at savagegolf.co.uk