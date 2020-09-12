WATCH: Saturday Sessions with Vic Allen for Enjoy Music More

Artist Name: Vic Allen

Date Started: 2012

Members/Instruments: Vic Allen (Acoustic guitar and vocals)

Achievements: I opened up for Sarah Darling at Norwich Arts Centre, have appeared on Radio Disney Country in Nashville, have performed at Song Suffragettes 6th Anniversary show in Nashville, received airplay on BBC Radio and Country Hits Radio and performed at Buckle & Boots Festival.

Upcoming Gigs: The Bowling House in Norwich on September 13, 2020.

Upcoming Releases: I have a new song to be released soon, date TBC.

Anything else you want to shout about: I edit all of my own music videos and make lyric videos - something I also do for other musicians too.

