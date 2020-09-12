Search

Advanced search

WATCH: Saturday Sessions with Vic Allen for Enjoy Music More

12 September, 2020 - 09:00
Saturday Sessions with Vic Allen for Enjoy Music More. Picture: David Blood Photography

Saturday Sessions with Vic Allen for Enjoy Music More. Picture: David Blood Photography

David Blood Photography

Saturday Sessions with Vic Allen for Enjoy Music More.

Artist Name: Vic Allen

Date Started: 2012

Members/Instruments: Vic Allen (Acoustic guitar and vocals)

Achievements: I opened up for Sarah Darling at Norwich Arts Centre, have appeared on Radio Disney Country in Nashville, have performed at Song Suffragettes 6th Anniversary show in Nashville, received airplay on BBC Radio and Country Hits Radio and performed at Buckle & Boots Festival.

Upcoming Gigs: The Bowling House in Norwich on September 13, 2020.

Upcoming Releases: I have a new song to be released soon, date TBC.

Anything else you want to shout about: I edit all of my own music videos and make lyric videos - something I also do for other musicians too.

Social Links:

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

TikTok

YouTube

Website

- For more local music check out the Enjoy Music More podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all other streaming platforms and follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk man found with more than 500,000 indecent images

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd.

‘Don’t hurt my son’: Mum pleads with drivers not to drive on pavement to avoid short diversion

Bekki Fairley, a 28-year-old carer living on London Road in Dereham, has noticed dozens of cars and vans driving on the pavement in front of her home due to the road being closed. Picture: Jane Johnson

Horrific injuries suffered by female police officer in brutal city centre attack

Injuries suffered by Inspector Laura Symonds following attack by Shannon Lovelock. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Slowing rate of infection sees Norfolk downgraded on government’s Covid watchlist

Andrew Proctor, Conservative leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry

‘It could have been worse’ - Meet the courier whose van rolled through a city wall

Michael Worden's van rolled into a wall breaking a hole through the Southgate Lane Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Horrific injuries suffered by female police officer in brutal city centre attack

Injuries suffered by Inspector Laura Symonds following attack by Shannon Lovelock. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk man found with more than 500,000 indecent images

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd.

‘It could have been worse’ - Meet the courier whose van rolled through a city wall

Michael Worden's van rolled into a wall breaking a hole through the Southgate Lane Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Don’t hurt my son’: Mum pleads with drivers not to drive on pavement to avoid short diversion

Bekki Fairley, a 28-year-old carer living on London Road in Dereham, has noticed dozens of cars and vans driving on the pavement in front of her home due to the road being closed. Picture: Jane Johnson

Man arrested in Norfolk as part of murder probe still under investigation

General view of headquarters of the Meropolitan Police in central London. Photo credit: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Heaven hounds in full cry as geese head for Norfolk

Hundreds of pink footed geese taking off. Picture: Ian Burt