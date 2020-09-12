WATCH: Saturday Sessions with Vic Allen for Enjoy Music More
David Blood Photography
Saturday Sessions with Vic Allen for Enjoy Music More.
Artist Name: Vic Allen
Date Started: 2012
Members/Instruments: Vic Allen (Acoustic guitar and vocals)
Achievements: I opened up for Sarah Darling at Norwich Arts Centre, have appeared on Radio Disney Country in Nashville, have performed at Song Suffragettes 6th Anniversary show in Nashville, received airplay on BBC Radio and Country Hits Radio and performed at Buckle & Boots Festival.
Upcoming Gigs: The Bowling House in Norwich on September 13, 2020.
Upcoming Releases: I have a new song to be released soon, date TBC.
Anything else you want to shout about: I edit all of my own music videos and make lyric videos - something I also do for other musicians too.
Social Links:
- For more local music check out the Enjoy Music More podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all other streaming platforms and follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.