Saturday Sessions with The Claire Barker Band for Enjoy Music More.
Band Name: The Claire Barker Band
Date Formed: May 2011
Members/Instruments:
Claire Barker (Lead vocals)
Josie Tate (Backing vocals)
Paul Hill (Guitar)
Andy Doyle (Bass)
Andy Cooper (Keys)
Simon Dring (Drums)
Achievements: We have played hundreds of weddings, shows and parties over the last 9 years. We have also had virtually no change of members and we pride ourselves on very rarely having deps in place.
Upcoming Gigs: Our next gig is at Brickfest on August 31.
Anything else you want to shout about: We can’t wait to get back to work! Get in touch if you need any live music.
Social Links:
