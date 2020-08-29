WATCH: Saturday Sessions with The Claire Barker Band for Enjoy Music More

Saturday Sessions with The Claire Barker Band for Enjoy Music More.

Band Name: The Claire Barker Band

Date Formed: May 2011

Members/Instruments:

Claire Barker (Lead vocals)

Josie Tate (Backing vocals)

Paul Hill (Guitar)

Andy Doyle (Bass)

Andy Cooper (Keys)

Simon Dring (Drums)

Achievements: We have played hundreds of weddings, shows and parties over the last 9 years. We have also had virtually no change of members and we pride ourselves on very rarely having deps in place.

Upcoming Gigs: Our next gig is at Brickfest on August 31.

Anything else you want to shout about: We can’t wait to get back to work! Get in touch if you need any live music.

Social Links:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

