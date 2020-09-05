WATCH: Saturday Sessions with Simon Tall for Enjoy Music More

Saturday Sessions with Simon Tall for Enjoy Music More. Picture: Supplied by Simon Tall Supplied by Simon Tall

Saturday Sessions with Simon Tall for Enjoy Music More.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Artist Name: Simon Tall

Date Formed: Ages ago in a different era.

Members/Instruments: Simon Tall (plays everything, mainly guitars, keys and vocals)

Achievements: I have been playing gigs in and around Norwich and Norfolk since 2016, including a show at The Waterfront in February 2019 where I supported Sam Lewis from Nashville. I also played ButeFest (in Scotland) in the summer of 2019 alongside the likes of Big Country and Space. I have also been featured and interviewed on BBC Introducing and I am a regular host of the Music House sessions at Jurnets Bar in Norwich.

Upcoming Gigs: None due to pandemic.

Upcoming Releases: My new album Black Paintings is due to be released at the end of August.

Anything else you want to shout about: In February 2019, I released an EP titled The Lights of Nowhere Town which features England is Falling Apart. In May 2019, I released my album Atomnesia and Amazing Graciousness was released on Breadknife Music in November 2019.

My latest release, Placenames, was written and recorded in March 2020 at the height of lockdown and many of the songs reflect the isolation felt by many during this time. Blubberhouses has a critically acclaimed video which can be viewed on the Breadknife Music YouTube channel.

Social Links:

Facebook

Twitter

Bandcamp

Spotify

Apple Music

Website

- For more local music check out the Enjoy Music More podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all other streaming platforms and follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter