WATCH: Saturday Sessions with Red Wind Talk for Enjoy Music More

22 August, 2020 - 09:00
Saturday Sessions with Red Wine Talk for Enjoy Music More. Picture: Sam Ellis

Saturday Sessions with Red Wine Talk for Enjoy Music More. Picture: Sam Ellis

Sam Ellis

Saturday Sessions with Red Wind Talk for Enjoy Music More.

Band Name: Red Wine Talk

Date Formed: September 2018

Members/Instruments:

Edward Brookes (Frontman/Lead singer)

Cally Robb (Lead guitarist)

Fred Clements (Saxophonist)

Jake Harvey (Bassist)

Adam Smith (Drums)

Achievements: We won BBC Introducing and BBC Radio Norfolk’s Song of the Week with our single The Halfway House. We were also recently awarded both Artist of the Year and Song of the Year by Smart Radio.

Upcoming Gigs: We are aiming to do a UK tour next year for the release of our debut album The Beauty and Elegance of Drinking Alone as well as taking part in many big mainstream festivals in 2021.

Upcoming Releases: We are releasing our debut album The Beauty and Elegance of Drinking Alone in summer 2021 which will be available on all music platforms and hard copies such as vinyl records!

Anything else you want to add: We are inspired by 80s indie/rock and our biggest influences are the likes of INXS, Tears For Fears, The 1975 and Pink Floyd.

- For more local music check out the Enjoy Music More podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all other streaming platforms and follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

