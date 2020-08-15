WATCH: Saturday Sessions with Paul Hill and Claire Barker for Enjoy Music More

Saturday Sessions with Paul Hill and Claire Barker for Enjoy Music More

Names:

Paul Hill (guitar)

Claire Barker (singer)

Achievements: We have been playing gigs together for many years in the Claire Barker Band which was established in 2011. In 2016, we decided to also perform together in a duo and found that we love working together in this format. We have a huge repertoire and love to play as many different styles as possible. We have recently added foot percussion to our setup which allows us to play anywhere from intimate background gigs to larger festivals.

Upcoming Gigs:

August 31 - Brickfest at the Norfolk Showground (Claire Barker Band)

September 5 - Wymondham Beer Festival (Claire Barker and Paul Hill Duo)

Upcoming Releases: We often upload tracks to our Facebook page and Paul’s YouTube channel. Many more uploads will be coming soon.

Social Links:

