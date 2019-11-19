Video

Norwich Italian restaurant reaches top spot on TripAdvisor

Saporita Norwich owners Veronica Iapichino and her mum Patrizia Buoso are celebrating after ranking top on TripAdvisor Credit: Louisa Baldwin Archant

A Norwich Italian restaurant is enjoying a slice of success after being ranked the best in the city on TripAdvisor.

L-R Mother and daughter duo Patrizia Buoso and Veronica Iapichino Credit: Ella Wilkinson L-R Mother and daughter duo Patrizia Buoso and Veronica Iapichino Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Saporita in St Andrews Hill has been rated the top restaurant in Norwich on the review site and it holds a five-star rating from 112 reviews.

The business is owned by Veronica Iapichino, who moved to England from Italy six years ago, and she opened Saporita in February 2017 as she wanted to serve authentic food in a relaxed setting.

They serve pizza by the slice, focaccia, paninis and charcuterie, which is all made on-site by Miss Iapichino's mum Patrizia Buoso who previously owned a pizza kiosk in Milan.

The pair found out they had reached the top spot on the night of the Big Boom fireworks in Norwich and it has led to a boost in business.

Miss Iapichino said: "I received an email from TripAdvisor saying we had got another five-star review and then I looked to see where we were and saw we were first - I didn't expect it as we were rated 630th when we opened.

"We are so happy as there are so many nice places and posh restaurants and we don't have that many reviews, but they are good ones.

"I think people like the combination of good quality food, the place, service and the atmosphere - they come in and say 'hello Mumma' and if she isn't there they ask where she is.

Saporita in Norwich serves pizza by the slice, charcuterie, foccaccia and paninis Credit: Veronica Iapichino Saporita in Norwich serves pizza by the slice, charcuterie, foccaccia and paninis Credit: Veronica Iapichino

"We pay a lot of attention to what we do and we have had more customers since we've been top."

When Miss Iapichino first moved to the UK she lived in London, where she was learning English and studying public relations and events, and then moved to Norwich a year later and got a job at Grosvenor Fish Bar.

When she decided to open Saporita, her mum, who has been making pizza since she was 18, joined her to help make her dreams a reality.

Saporita, which is the Italian word for 'tasty', also made it to the finals of the English Italian Awards 2018 for the Best Family Owned Restaurant and Best Italian Restaurant in October 2018.