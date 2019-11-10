Video

Santa's Grotto for dogs is coming to Norwich

Santa's Grotto for Dogs is returning to The Forum in Norwich Credit: The Forum Trust Archant

Santa Paws is swapping the North Pole for Norwich this Christmas with a grotto for your four-legged-friends.

Santa's Grotto for dogs Credit: Antony Kelly Santa's Grotto for dogs Credit: Antony Kelly

Santa's Grotto for Dogs is back by popular demand for 2019 and will take place at The Forum in Norwich on Saturday, December 14 from 11am to 3pm.

Your dog will get the chance to meet the barking mad Santa Woof-Woof and a new grotto is set to be unveiled for 2019.

The event is free and every year sees hundreds of dog owners bring their pets along, with many in fancy dress, for a unique festive family photo.

Jayne Evans, Events and Partnerships Manager at The Forum, said: "Santa's Grotto for Dogs is the highlight of my Christmas.

"This is the sixth year and none of us ever dreamed it would be so popular.

Jayne Evans, Organiser of Santa's Grotto for dogs at The Forum. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Jayne Evans, Organiser of Santa's Grotto for dogs at The Forum. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

"Seeing so many dogs, in Christmas outfits, and all the happy families gathering for a bit of seasonal silliness - and donating money to local animal charities - is always a huge delight."

Donations are encouraged for the local RSPCA and Pets as Therapy charities and this year there will also be a doggie-treat Christmas bake sale, run by pupils at The Hewett Academy to raise funds for the Friends of Hewett Association.

Tammy Clarke, Retail Development Manager for the RSPCA Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk Branch, said: "As a local, independent charity, Santa's Grotto for Dogs offers us the chance to get onto the streets of the largest city in the area on the busiest Saturday of the year to spread the message about kindness to animals.

"Our independent branch is separate from the national RSPCA and our role is to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome local animals in need whilst supporting responsible pet ownership.

Take your dog to see Santa Woof Woof. Picture Getty Images Take your dog to see Santa Woof Woof. Picture Getty Images

"The event gives us the chance to answer owners' queries, promote rehoming, explain how our branch works and promote volunteering opportunities.

"We absolutely love meeting all the wonderful dogs and the families that love and care for them.

"It's a fantastic event which embodies what Christmas is all about - kindness and friendship - and we are so grateful to be involved."