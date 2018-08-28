Search

Santa’s grotto for dogs is coming to Norwich this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 11:19 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:31 23 November 2018

Santa's Grotto for dogs Credit: Antony Kelly

Santa's Grotto for dogs Credit: Antony Kelly

Archant

Santa paws is coming to the city this Christmas as a grotto for dogs returns to Norwich.

The festive season is in full swing in the city and now you can make sure your four-legged friend isn’t left out.

The grotto is returning by popular demand and is taking place on Saturday, December 8 outside The Forum.

Visitors can bring their pets to meet Santa Woof Woof and take a free photo to share with friends and family and fancy dress is encouraged.

The event is run in partnership with RSPCA Norwich & Mid Norfolk and visitors are welcome to donate to the charity on the day.

Santa's Grotto for dogs Credit: Antony Kelly

The grotto is also supported by Pets as Therapy who work with dogs and their owners to help others.

READ MORE: You can now get takeaway Christmas dinners in Norwich

You can also make sure your dog isn’t on the naughty list this year as a pet behaviourist from Companion Care vets will be on hand to give advice.

Independent craft brewery Brewdog, which has a branch in Queen Street, will be holding a lucky draw with the chance to win vouchers for special ‘Dog Pawties’ at the bar.

The Forum will be holding a wide range of activities and events including Modern County Crafts Christmas Fair, Cards for Good Causes, located in the Portakabin near Theatre Street, and the Big C charity has organised carol performances.

