Find out when Santa is coming to your town or village

Santa is making home visits to Norfolk towns and villages so children don't miss out this year with grottos shut Picture: David Robinson/The Banqueting Hire Service Archant

Santa Claus is coming to towns and villages across Norfolk this Christmas and will be making home visits so children don’t miss out with grottos unable to open.

Santa will know your child's name, what they want for Christmas and their teacher's name Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/evgenyatamanenko Santa will know your child's name, what they want for Christmas and their teacher's name Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/evgenyatamanenko

The Banqueting Hire Service has been running for the last ten years, supplying parties, weddings and other events across East Anglia and decorating venues.

But due to coronavirus, it lost over 90pc of the year’s turnover due to cancelled bookings and owner David Robinson, 41, from Newton Flotman, began thinking about how to adapt.

He has decided to use his event experience to run Santa home visits this Christmas, as he didn’t want his own children Cole, three, and Clark, seven, to miss out and thought many other parents would feel the same.

The Santa visits will start on November 28 and run throughout December with different towns and villages each day, which includes Wymondham, Stoke Holy Cross and Long Stratton.

The man in red will arrive on a sleigh, which will be pulled by a Christmas truck, and will come to the door with his elves - each visit is for up to three children from the same household.

When booking, parents will need to give their child’s name, what they want for Christmas and their teacher’s name and all visits will be at the doorstep, with a two metre distance to adhere to social distancing.

Before Santa leaves, he will give children some environmentally-friendly reindeer food to sprinkle outside on Christmas Eve and a personalised magic key so he can get through the front door.

Mr Robinson said: “I came up with this Santa thing as we are family-run and I thought about my children missing out with a lot of grottos closing down.

“You only get a certain amount of ‘I believe’ years and whereas we are all on pause with coronavirus, children will never get that time back and my boys love Christmas.

“The reaction has been really good so far and we sold 160 visits in under 24 hours.”

Visits cost £27.50 per household and you can book at banquetinghire.co.uk/santa

DATES ANNOUNCED SO FAR...

Long Stratton - November 28

Harleston - December 1

The Pulhams, Great Moulton & Aslacton - December 3

Poringland, Framingham Earl and Brooke - December 5 (SOLD OUT)

Trowse and Dussindale - December 8

Swainsthorpe, Dunston and Stoke Holy Cross - December 10

Newton Flotman, Tasbugh & Flordon - December 12

Mulbarton - December 13

Hempnall, Saxlingham, Shotesham and Topcroft - December 15

Wymondham - December 19

