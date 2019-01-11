Customer ‘shocked’ after buying sorry-looking sandwich from Morrisons

The sad looking cheese and tomato sandwich from Wymondham Morrisons Credit: Emily White Archant

A Norfolk woman was left feeling hungry after buying a very under-filled sandwich from Morrisons.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Morrisons store at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Morrisons store at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Emily White, aged 26 from Hethersett, headed to Morrisons in Wymondham on Sunday lunchtime and purchased a cheese and tomato sandwich for £1.

But she was ‘shocked’ to find that the filling consisted of half a slice of cheese and one and a half tomatoes and one even had the centre missing.

It's not even cheese AND tomato, it's cheese OR tomato. They could at least have cut it on the other diagonal to make it less insulting.... — Shyama Perera (@PortfolioWoman) January 7, 2019

Miss White then tweeted a picture of the stingy sandwich to Morrisons and was messaged by the supermarket saying they would “pass it on as feedback”.

Miss White said: “When I looked inside the sandwich, I was quite honestly shocked about how that could have got past quality control.”

It's filling is short of much enjoyment, even for ducks — Emma Lowe (@Emm322) January 7, 2019

Replying to the picture posted on Twitter, Shyama Perera wrote: “It’s not even cheese AND tomato, it’s cheese OR tomato.

“They could at least have cut it on the other diagonal to make it less insulting.”

READ MORE: Fugitives hide out in Cromer caravan park in new series of Hunted

Emma Lowe added: “It’s filling is short of much enjoyment, even for ducks.”

However, Miss White insists she will continue shopping at Morrisons despite the negative experience as “they are normally of a good standard”.

A Morrisons spokeswoman said: “We are sorry that this sandwich hasn’t met our usual standards. We have passed this back to the sandwiches team.”