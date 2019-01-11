Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Customer ‘shocked’ after buying sorry-looking sandwich from Morrisons

11 January, 2019 - 11:46
The sad looking cheese and tomato sandwich from Wymondham Morrisons Credit: Emily White

The sad looking cheese and tomato sandwich from Wymondham Morrisons Credit: Emily White

Archant

A Norfolk woman was left feeling hungry after buying a very under-filled sandwich from Morrisons.

The Morrisons store at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Morrisons store at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Emily White, aged 26 from Hethersett, headed to Morrisons in Wymondham on Sunday lunchtime and purchased a cheese and tomato sandwich for £1.

But she was ‘shocked’ to find that the filling consisted of half a slice of cheese and one and a half tomatoes and one even had the centre missing.

Miss White then tweeted a picture of the stingy sandwich to Morrisons and was messaged by the supermarket saying they would “pass it on as feedback”.

Miss White said: “When I looked inside the sandwich, I was quite honestly shocked about how that could have got past quality control.”

Replying to the picture posted on Twitter, Shyama Perera wrote: “It’s not even cheese AND tomato, it’s cheese OR tomato.

“They could at least have cut it on the other diagonal to make it less insulting.”

READ MORE: Fugitives hide out in Cromer caravan park in new series of Hunted

Emma Lowe added: “It’s filling is short of much enjoyment, even for ducks.”

However, Miss White insists she will continue shopping at Morrisons despite the negative experience as “they are normally of a good standard”.

A Morrisons spokeswoman said: “We are sorry that this sandwich hasn’t met our usual standards. We have passed this back to the sandwiches team.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Four armed attacks in Norfolk in just 14 hours

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

West Brom v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

Alex Tettey suffered a groin injury at Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The show WILL go on as threatened theatre is given £70,000 lifeline by council

Debbie Thompson, theatre director of St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth Picture: Nick Butcher

Wheelchair user hits out at KFC store after being unable to use restaurant for five years

Wayne Chivers, 52, accused the KFC store in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth of ignoring disabled people after repeated attempts to get the fast-food chain to become wheelchair friendly have been shut down. Picture: Joe Norton

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists