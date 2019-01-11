Customer ‘shocked’ after buying sorry-looking sandwich from Morrisons
A Norfolk woman was left feeling hungry after buying a very under-filled sandwich from Morrisons.
Emily White, aged 26 from Hethersett, headed to Morrisons in Wymondham on Sunday lunchtime and purchased a cheese and tomato sandwich for £1.
But she was ‘shocked’ to find that the filling consisted of half a slice of cheese and one and a half tomatoes and one even had the centre missing.
Miss White then tweeted a picture of the stingy sandwich to Morrisons and was messaged by the supermarket saying they would “pass it on as feedback”.
Miss White said: “When I looked inside the sandwich, I was quite honestly shocked about how that could have got past quality control.”
Replying to the picture posted on Twitter, Shyama Perera wrote: “It’s not even cheese AND tomato, it’s cheese OR tomato.
“They could at least have cut it on the other diagonal to make it less insulting.”
Emma Lowe added: “It’s filling is short of much enjoyment, even for ducks.”
However, Miss White insists she will continue shopping at Morrisons despite the negative experience as “they are normally of a good standard”.
A Morrisons spokeswoman said: “We are sorry that this sandwich hasn’t met our usual standards. We have passed this back to the sandwiches team.”