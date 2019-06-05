S Club 7 star set to bring it all back in Norwich show

Pop singer Rachel Stevens performs on MTV's TRL at MTV Studios in Camden Credit: Anthony Harvey - PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Rachel Stevens is set to star alongside an Olympian and Pussycat Doll in a new show heading to the city.

Rip It Up The 70s stars Melody Thornton, Louis Smith MBE and Rachel Stevens Rip It Up The 70s stars Melody Thornton, Louis Smith MBE and Rachel Stevens

Rip It Up The 70s is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal on September 14 to 15 and Rachel appears alongside gymnast Louis Smith and Melody Thornton from the Pussycat Dolls.

The talented trio are no strangers to the dance floor, with Louis lifting the glitterball trophy on Strictly Come Dancing in 2012, Rachel reaching the final in 2010 and Melody starred in the 2019 series of Dancing on Ice.

The smash-hit jukebox show will bring a soundtrack of retro hits and they will sing and dance to all-time classics from the era that bought the sounds of disco, punk and funk into the mainstream.

Expect hot pants, flares, and platform shoes with music from artists such as David Bowie, The Beatles, Abba and The Bee Gees.

Louis Smith MBE will return to the stage after starring in the UK tours for both Rip It Up The 50s and Rip It Up the 60s, which also had a run in London's West End, and he shot to fame after winning silver on the pommel horse at London 2012.

Louis said: "Every night during the Rip It Up tours I tell people these shows are the hardest thing I have ever done - even harder than competing at the Olympics and Strictly.

I'm not sure everyone believes me, but I'm telling the truth. But I love dancing and relish a challenge, so I am so happy to be part of the new Rip It Up The 70s show. I look forward to seeing everybody on the dance floor."

Former S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens,who has also had a successful solo career with hits including More More More, Funky Dory and Some Girls, will make her Rip It Up debut alongside Melody Thornton from The Pussycat Dolls who sold 70 million records worldwide.

Rachel said, "I am so excited to be joining the cast for Rip It Up The 70s.

"Dancing has played such an important role in my life.

"Like Louis, Strictly was one of the best experiences of my life, so I'm really looking forward to being involved in such an amazing production. And what's not to love about the music and fashion of the '70s? It's going to so much fun."

Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday, June 7 from ripituptheshow.com