Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

S Club to perform at throwback party in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:03 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 04 November 2019

S Club stars Tina, Jo and Bradley are coming to OPEN Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by OPEN Norwich

S Club stars Tina, Jo and Bradley are coming to OPEN Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by OPEN Norwich

Archant

S Club are bound to Bring It All Back when they perform their chart-topping hits at a club night in Norwich.

Tina, Jo and Bradley will prove there ain't no party like an S Club Party when they come to Norwich next year Credit: Supplied by OPEN NorwichTina, Jo and Bradley will prove there ain't no party like an S Club Party when they come to Norwich next year Credit: Supplied by OPEN Norwich

Former S Club 7 stars Jo O'Meara, Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett are coming to OPEN Norwich on Saturday, March 7.

The band will host OPEN's Never Forget event, which celebrates all the best throwback tunes from the nineties and noughties.

S Club 7 first formed in 1999 under the management of Simon Fuller, who previously looked after the Spice Girls, and they went on to have worldwide success, with hits such as Reach, Never Had a Dream Come True and Don't Stop Movin' and their own TV series.

The group in its original form, which also included Paul Cattermole, Jon Lee, Hannah Spearritt, who is originally from Great Yarmouth, and Rachel Stevens, split in 2014.

READ MORE: EastEnders' Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Spin-off group S Club with Tina, Bradley and Jo have been performing together at clubs and holiday camps around the country since 2015, including Ocean Room in Gorleston back in September, with fans flocking to relive their childhood with the group's iconic hits.

The Never Forget DJs will also be there playing pop hits, R&B grooves, indie anthems and rock sing-alongs.

Guests can expect music from acts including Rhianna, Take That, Pink, Rhianna, Green Day, Blink 182 and The Killers.

There will also be classic TV and film soundtracks from programmes you'll never forget, such as Friends, High School Musical and The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

READ MORE: All you need to know ahead of Norwich's Big Boom fireworks

A spokesman for OPEN Norwich said: "There ain't no party like an S Club party - so grab your tickets to the hottest night featuring classic party bangers coming to Norwich next March."

The event runs from 8pm to 1am and early bird tickets cost £15 and can be purchased at openorwich.org.uk

Most Read

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, is a fan of the Wells Crab House Credit: Wells Crab House

Woman slapped as she leaves Sainsbury’s

A woman was assaulted outside Sainsbury's in North Walsham. Picture: Google Maps

A47 closed in two places following serious crashes involving five vehicles

Two sections of the A47 are closed this evening following serious crashes Photo: Simon Parkin

Growing concern over state of historic pub as search for landlord continues

The Ei owned Kings Head in Hethersett has been closed for four months. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, is a fan of the Wells Crab House Credit: Wells Crab House

Woman slapped as she leaves Sainsbury’s

A woman was assaulted outside Sainsbury's in North Walsham. Picture: Google Maps

A47 closed in two places following serious crashes involving five vehicles

Two sections of the A47 are closed this evening following serious crashes Photo: Simon Parkin

Growing concern over state of historic pub as search for landlord continues

The Ei owned Kings Head in Hethersett has been closed for four months. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, is a fan of the Wells Crab House Credit: Wells Crab House

Culinary craze to be taken off restaurant’s menu

Head chef Iain McCarten who created his special crab doughnut. Pic: Archant

Woman slapped as she leaves Sainsbury’s

A woman was assaulted outside Sainsbury's in North Walsham. Picture: Google Maps

S Club to perform at throwback party in Norwich

S Club stars Tina, Jo and Bradley are coming to OPEN Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by OPEN Norwich

Motorbike seized by police as biker had ‘no insurance, no tax and no MOT’

The motorbike was seized on Commodore Road, Oulton Broad by Lowestoft Police. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists