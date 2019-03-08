S Club to perform at throwback party in Norwich

S Club stars Tina, Jo and Bradley are coming to OPEN Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by OPEN Norwich Archant

S Club are bound to Bring It All Back when they perform their chart-topping hits at a club night in Norwich.

Tina, Jo and Bradley will prove there ain't no party like an S Club Party when they come to Norwich next year Credit: Supplied by OPEN Norwich Tina, Jo and Bradley will prove there ain't no party like an S Club Party when they come to Norwich next year Credit: Supplied by OPEN Norwich

Former S Club 7 stars Jo O'Meara, Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett are coming to OPEN Norwich on Saturday, March 7.

The band will host OPEN's Never Forget event, which celebrates all the best throwback tunes from the nineties and noughties.

S Club 7 first formed in 1999 under the management of Simon Fuller, who previously looked after the Spice Girls, and they went on to have worldwide success, with hits such as Reach, Never Had a Dream Come True and Don't Stop Movin' and their own TV series.

The group in its original form, which also included Paul Cattermole, Jon Lee, Hannah Spearritt, who is originally from Great Yarmouth, and Rachel Stevens, split in 2014.

Spin-off group S Club with Tina, Bradley and Jo have been performing together at clubs and holiday camps around the country since 2015, including Ocean Room in Gorleston back in September, with fans flocking to relive their childhood with the group's iconic hits.

The Never Forget DJs will also be there playing pop hits, R&B grooves, indie anthems and rock sing-alongs.

Guests can expect music from acts including Rhianna, Take That, Pink, Rhianna, Green Day, Blink 182 and The Killers.

There will also be classic TV and film soundtracks from programmes you'll never forget, such as Friends, High School Musical and The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

A spokesman for OPEN Norwich said: "There ain't no party like an S Club party - so grab your tickets to the hottest night featuring classic party bangers coming to Norwich next March."

The event runs from 8pm to 1am and early bird tickets cost £15 and can be purchased at openorwich.org.uk