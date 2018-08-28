Russell Watson, ballet and Forbidden Nights to be staged at the Marina Theatre

Russell Watson, who will return to the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on November 23. Picture: Marina Theatre Archant

Popular classical singer Russell Watson will take to the stage at Lowestoft’s Marina Theatre this week with a brand new show.

Performing his brand new show, Canzoni d’Amore, on Friday, November 23 at 7.30pm, Russell Watson has sold more than seven million albums worldwide, as he is firmly established as the UK’s bestselling classical crossover artist of all time.

Captivating to watch and enchanting to listen to, Russell continues to wow audiences with his enigmatic and entertaining live performances.

Fast Love – A Tribute to George Michael will provide an unforgettable evening celebrating the global superstar on Sunday, November 25 at 7.30pm. Relive the passion, the flare and the unique sensitivity of the late, great performer, as this show features special guest Ed Barker, George Michael’s original solo saxophonist.

Vienna Festival Ballet returns to the Marina on Tuesday, November 27 at 7.30pm with a lively production of Coppélia. Guaranteed to lift the hearts of all the family with its captivating story of an eccentric toymaker and his beloved doll. The colourful costumes, lively characters and beautiful music from Delibes all combine to create a magical and comical classic that warms and entertains from start to finish.

Next Wednesday, November 28, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, The Bookshop (PG) will be shown on the theatre’s big screen. Based on the book by Penelope Fitzgerald - Florence Green, a free-spirited widow, puts grief behind her and risks everything to open up a bookshop – the first such shop in the sleepy seaside town of Hardborough, England. But this mini social revolution soon brings her fierce enemies. The film stars Bill Nighy, Patricia Clarkson and Emily Mortimer.

Circus gets sexy next Thursday, November 29 at 7.30pm.

Brace yourself for thrilling action and provocative choreography with the ultimate Forbidden striptease. The talented Forbidden Nights cast will wow you with their acrobatics, fire acts, aerial artists and world renowned circus performers.

To book tickets for any shows, call the Marina Theatre box office on 01502 533200.