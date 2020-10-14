Search

Circus troupe bring ‘biggest show ever’ to Norfolk for 10th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 16:40 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:56 14 October 2020

Russell’'s International Circus is returning to Taverham Garden Centre for its 10th year with coronavirus safety measures in place. Left top Domingo Morales, Nayara Morales, Jonno the Clown, Georgina Clissold, Svatava and Emil Faltynys. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Roll up, roll up, as the circus has arrived in town for 12 days of death-defying displays and jaw-dropping stunts in a socially distanced big top tent.

Russell'’s International Circus will perform in a socially distanced big top tent. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANRussell'’s International Circus will perform in a socially distanced big top tent. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Russell’s International Circus is returning to Taverham Garden Centre, in Fir Covert Road, for its tenth year from Wednesday, October 14 until Sunday, October 25.

The troupe is based in Downham Market and tours across the UK, including shows every year in Norfolk, Suffolk and Lincolnshire, and they have also performed worldwide in locations such as India and South Korea.

The 2020 season was due to start in February, but due to coronavirus they had to cancel upcoming shows and weren’t able to tour again until July, with the final dates of the year in Taverham.

Jonno the Clown and Georgina Clissold from Russell's International Circus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANJonno the Clown and Georgina Clissold from Russell's International Circus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The show lasts for two hours with an interval and features a 30-strong cast of performers from around the world, including Los Morales high in the roof of the big top on the wheel of death.

To keep audiences safe, they are running at 50pc capacity, with space for 500 people, and have dug out the larger tent they purchased for the India tour in 2013.

All the seats will be spaced out in groups of six, face masks will be mandatory when people leave their seats, there will be a ventilation system in place and all staff will wear PPE.

Alex Morley, 31, the producer of the show who is originally from Watton, said: “We will have an international cast of performers and you can expect acrobats, jugglers, clowns, aerialists and more.

The seats in the big top tent will be spaced out to accomodate groups of up to six. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANThe seats in the big top tent will be spaced out to accomodate groups of up to six. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“It is the biggest show we’ve ever done and we’ve pulled out all the stops as people need cheering up.

“Our big top is like a barrier from the outside world and people can come and escape and forget everything and enjoy two hours of live entertainment.”

There will also be refreshments available including popcorn, candyfloss and burgers.

Top left Svatava Faltynys, Emil Faltynys and Jonno The Clown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANTop left Svatava Faltynys, Emil Faltynys and Jonno The Clown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Tickets can be bought at russellscircus.co.uk or by calling the box office on 07752 218805. The on-site booking office is open daily from 10am until 8pm.

Wednesdays are special offer days with all seats £6.99.

There will be hand sanitiser stations across the site. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANThere will be hand sanitiser stations across the site. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The Wheel of Death, Nayara and Domingo Morales. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANThe Wheel of Death, Nayara and Domingo Morales. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

