Everything you need to know ahead of The Rum Festival Norwich 2019

PUBLISHED: 11:33 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 23 April 2019

The Rum Festival Credit: Robert Semple

The Rum Festival Credit: Robert Semple

NRC Photography

Get ready to rumble this weekend as a popular festival returns to the city for 2019.

The Rum Festival Credit: Robert SempleThe Rum Festival Credit: Robert Semple

The UK's first travelling rum festival is stopping off at OPEN Norwich this Saturday April 27 with more than 100 different rums to try.

Ahead of The Rum Festival Norwich, here is everything you need to know:

Timings

The festival runs in two slots from 12.30pm to 5pm and 6.30pm to 11pm and tickets are valid for one session.

The Rum FestivalThe Rum Festival

What can people expect?

Ticket includes entry to the event, a Rum Festival glass and brochure to take away and at least 15 free samples.

There will be over 100 rums, priced at £5 each including mixer and garnish, and 12 rum cocktails available too.

Drinks vouchers to taste the rums will be available from a stand in the main hall.

The Rum FestivalThe Rum Festival

Rums will be grouped into categories with modern, spiced and flavoured, aged and something different with the team on hand to advise you.

Vendors include Old J Spiced Rums, One Love Rum, with varieties including Coconut and Pineapple, Spiced and Aged Caribbean Blended and Skylark Spirits with three styles of Companero.

You can also try local heroes Nelson's Blood and Lady Hamilton's Nip at the festival.

There will be three live music acts, including steel pans and Cuban dance band Mojito, and Caribbean food.

The Rum FestivalThe Rum Festival

What does the organiser say?

Lucy Douglas, festival founder, said: “For the last two years Norwich has been a big highlight of our rum tour.

“The growth in the rum market and evolution in the variety of flavours and styles has been phenomenal over the last few years and I'm so excited that people are starting to appreciate this amazing spirit.

“I set up the Rum Festival as somewhere fun where they could try new and exciting rums whilst listening to live music, eating great food and being surrounded by good people.”

How much are ticket?

General admission is £12.50 plus booking fee and £15 on the door with £5 discount for NHS, services and students.

You can purchase tickets on eventbrite.co.uk

The event is strictly 18+ and you may be asked for ID.

