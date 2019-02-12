The Rum Festival is coming back to Norwich

Rum lovers rejoice! A festival celebrating the drink is returning to Norwich next month.

The travelling event will return to OPEN on April 27 to showcase over 100 different types of rum and offer a range of live entertainment, food and dancing.

The Rum Festival cocktail team will also be in the city, mixing up lots of delicious rum cocktails.

Tickets start at £10 and include a Rum Festival glass and a brochure with information about all the rums on offer.

Drinks vouchers to taste the rums will be available for £5 and include a mixer choice and fresh garnish.

It is one of many food and drink festivals at the Bank Plain venue this year with a prosecco and gin festival in June and Oktoberfest in October.