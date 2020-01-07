Brit award-winning act heading to Norfolk Showground

Get ready to Feel The Love as a Brit award-winning group, who have three number one singles, are heading to the Norfolk Showground.

Rudimental are heading to the Norfolk Showground Picture: PA Archive/PA Images Rudimental are heading to the Norfolk Showground Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Drum and bass band Rudimental are coming on Saturday, February 8 for The Dancing Astronaut club night, which has previously brought acts including Chase and Status and Sub Focus to the venue.

The event takes place in a warehouse and gig-goers can expect a full-scale production with plenty of surprises on the night too.

The four-piece, consisting on Piers Aggett, Amir Amor, Kesi Dryden and DJ Locksmith, hail from Hackney and have sold over four million singles and they won a Brit Award for Best British Single for Waiting All Night, featuring Ella Eyre, in 2014.

The group, who previously appeared in Norwich at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Earlham Park in 2015, also reached the top spot with Feel the Love, with vocals from John Newman, and 2018 hit These Days with Jess Glynne and Macklemore.

The event will have a Twisted Fairytale theme, with dressing up encouraged, and will run from 7pm to 3am with last entry at 10pm.

It is set to be a bumper two days of music as rapper Jay1 will also be performing on Friday, February 7 for the first AfterDark Urban Night, with support acts JB Scofield and SD Muni, and it will run from 7pm to 10.30pm.

Jay1 first gained national attention for top 20 singles Your Mrs and Mocking It released in 2019 and this year is set to be even bigger for the upcoming star.

Both events are 18+ and for Rudimental there will be shuttle busses running there and back from various locations in Norwich, with tickets available to buy in advance.

Tickets to Rudimental cost £21.45 and can be purchased here and for Jay1 £16.50, which you can buy here, with both prices including booking fee.