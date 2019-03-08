Ruby Wax postpones Norwich shows after horse riding accident

Comedian Ruby Wax has postponed her upcoming tour after a horse riding accident on holiday left her with "severe injuries".

Thank you all for all your kind messages and thoughts - you are helping me recover faster x — Ruby Wax (@Rubywax) August 17, 2019

Ruby was set to start her new How To Be Human tour at the Playhouse from September 3 to 6, but it will now be delayed whilst she recovers.

She also cancelled her Edinburgh Fringe shows earlier this month and tweeted her thanks to fans for their "kind messages and thoughts" and said she was using mindfulness to help her deal with the pain.

Ruby was born in Illinois and began her career in sitcom Girls on Top and as a comedy interviewer on shows such as The Full Wax and Ruby Wax Meets.. and was also the script editor for sitcom Absolutely Fabulous.

She now lives in the UK and in 2015 she was made an OBE for her services to mental health which is a topic that features heavily in her material.

Based on her bestselling book, Ruby's new show How To Be Human answers questions about evolution, thoughts, emotions, the body, addictions, relationships, sex, kids, the future and compassion.

A statement from Ruby's management on the Norwich Playhouse website says: "Chambers Touring announce with great regret the postponement of Ruby Wax: How To Be Human at Norwich Playhouse from September 3 to 6.

"Following an accident on holiday Ruby has suffered severe injuries to her back.

"Whilst we hoped Ruby would have recovered in time for these shows, we have made the difficult decision to delay the start of Ruby's tour to allow her to get back to full health.

"Ruby is incredibly sorry to delay these shows, she always enjoys playing Norwich Playhouse and had been looking forward to starting her autumn tour there.

"We are working to reschedule the shows and ticket holders will be contacted in due course."