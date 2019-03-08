Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Ruby Wax postpones Norwich shows after horse riding accident

PUBLISHED: 13:42 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:52 29 August 2019

Ruby Wax Credit: Supplied by Norwich Playhouse

Ruby Wax Credit: Supplied by Norwich Playhouse

Archant

Comedian Ruby Wax has postponed her upcoming tour after a horse riding accident on holiday left her with "severe injuries".

Ruby was set to start her new How To Be Human tour at the Playhouse from September 3 to 6, but it will now be delayed whilst she recovers.

She also cancelled her Edinburgh Fringe shows earlier this month and tweeted her thanks to fans for their "kind messages and thoughts" and said she was using mindfulness to help her deal with the pain.

Ruby was born in Illinois and began her career in sitcom Girls on Top and as a comedy interviewer on shows such as The Full Wax and Ruby Wax Meets.. and was also the script editor for sitcom Absolutely Fabulous.

She now lives in the UK and in 2015 she was made an OBE for her services to mental health which is a topic that features heavily in her material.

Based on her bestselling book, Ruby's new show How To Be Human answers questions about evolution, thoughts, emotions, the body, addictions, relationships, sex, kids, the future and compassion.

A statement from Ruby's management on the Norwich Playhouse website says: "Chambers Touring announce with great regret the postponement of Ruby Wax: How To Be Human at Norwich Playhouse from September 3 to 6.

"Following an accident on holiday Ruby has suffered severe injuries to her back.

"Whilst we hoped Ruby would have recovered in time for these shows, we have made the difficult decision to delay the start of Ruby's tour to allow her to get back to full health.

"Ruby is incredibly sorry to delay these shows, she always enjoys playing Norwich Playhouse and had been looking forward to starting her autumn tour there.

"We are working to reschedule the shows and ticket holders will be contacted in due course."

Most Read

A47 closed in both directions ‘for some time’ after collision

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Historic city centre pub closes

Micawbers Tavern on Pottergate has closed. Picture: Archant

Bin men found man in ditch after spotting ‘pair of boots’ from lorry cab

A group of bin men stumbled upon an unconscious man lying face-up in a ditch in Wymondham. Pictured, left, Gary Sewell, and Jonathan Osbourne, who discovered the man with colleague Dale Blyth. Photo: SOUTH NORFOLK COUNCIL

Most Read

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

A47 closed in both directions ‘for some time’ after collision

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

Police investigate fraud allegation at Café Britannia

Cafe Britannia in the former prison officers' mess offered work experience for inmates from Norwich Prison. Photo: Steve Adams

‘He thought they were joking’: teen’s shock at college course rejection

City College Norwich principal Corrienne Peasgood. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A47 closed in both directions ‘for some time’ after collision

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists