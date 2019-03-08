Search

Ru Paul's Drag Race UK stars coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:13 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 18 October 2019

RuPaul's Drag Race UK stars are coming to Norwich (C) BBC - Photographer: Leigh Keily Picture: BBC/ Leigh Keily / Matt Burlem

Start your engines as two stars from the first series of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK are coming to a Norwich club.

Two of this year's biggest queens are coming to Fetch nightclub in Prince of Wales Road this November to brighten up those dark autumn nights.

You can expect Something Kinda Oooh on Saturday, November 2 as the Queen of Essex Cheryl Hole makes an appearance at the LGBTQ+ venue and will be lip syncing and there will also be the opportunity for meet and greet.

Later in the month, The Vivienne will be at Fetch on Saturday, November 30 and will be singing live and fans will be able to get pictures with her too.

The reality show started in the US in 2009 by famous queen Ru Paul and has come to the UK for the first time this year with original American judge Michelle Visage, alongside Alan Carr, Graham Norton and guests have included Twiggy and Andrew Garfield.

Levi Solomon, general manager at Fetch, said: "They are both really high energy and fit in with what we offer here.

"Ru Paul has always been so popular in the US and to bring it to the UK and have some of the queens in our venue is absolutely amazing.

"The UK version is very different to the US one but I prefer ours as it is more real."

The club will be open from 10am to 4pm on both nights and there is free entry until 11pm and £5 after.

A new episode of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK is added to BBC iPlayer every Thursday at 8pm.

